Police divers recover four bodies from dam near Mamelodi

Four people, a mother and her three children, apparently drowned at Delfie Quarry Dam, in Pienaarspoort, Mamelodi, on Sunday.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this stage.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Grant Giblin,he 51-year-old mother was allegedly performing a cleansing ritual on her daughter (36) and two sons, both in their 20s, when all four of them drowned.

“A seven-year-old girl witnessed the event from the river banks and ran home for help,” Giblin said.

Upon arrival, Water Policing and Diving Services and Emergency Services found the bodies of the mother and daughter floating in the dam. Their bodies were recovered.

Giblin said due to the depth of the dam, the divers returned early Monday morning and, after a 40-minute dive, managed to recover the bodies of the two sons.

An inquest docket is currently under investigation by the Boschkop SAPS.

People with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact their relevant SAPS station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

