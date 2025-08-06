Snow, freezing temps expected – Don’t leave pets outside

A powerful cut-off low is expected to bring icy temperatures, rain, and even the chance of snow or graupel to parts of South Africa this week — including Gauteng.

As the cold snap intensifies from Wednesday into Thursday, the SPCA has issued an urgent plea to pet owners: bring your animals inside and take steps to keep them warm and safe.

With temperatures set to plunge and wet, windy conditions on the way, pets and livestock left exposed could face life-threatening risks.

Also read: Snow possible in central SA and Gauteng this week

A powerful cut-off low is sweeping across South Africa this week, and with it comes the potential for icy conditions, freezing temperatures — and even snow or graupel (soft hail) in parts of Gauteng and central SA.

While forecasters caution that actual snow settling in Gauteng remains unlikely, models suggest the province may still see wintry weather on Thursday. In past events, residents have reported icy flurries, sleet, and hail-like precipitation.

According to VoxWeather, temperatures are expected to plummet from Wednesday in the central interior, spreading into Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga by Thursday.

“Some models are hinting at snow over central South Africa as well as Gauteng,” VoxWeather said, noting that although freezing levels will drop, the ground is still too warm for snow to settle in most areas.

Regions to watch:

Tuesday to Wednesday: Rain, snow, or graupel possible in the Northern Cape

Wednesday to Thursday: A mix of rain, snow, and graupel likely in the Free State, especially near Lesotho and the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape

Thursday: Gauteng may see hail or graupel due to high instability

SPCA tips for pet safety during the cold snap

With freezing temperatures forecast, the SPCA has urged residents to act immediately to protect their pets and livestock from exposure:

Don’t leave pets outside overnight

Make sure animals have access to a warm, dry, and sheltered space away from wind, rain, and cold.

Make sure animals have access to a warm, dry, and sheltered space away from wind, rain, and cold. Provide extra bedding and insulation

Blankets, hay, or thick bedding materials can help keep body temperatures up.

Blankets, hay, or thick bedding materials can help keep body temperatures up. Ensure constant access to water

Water bowls can freeze in extremely cold conditions — check them regularly and refill with lukewarm water if needed.

Water bowls can freeze in extremely cold conditions — check them regularly and refill with lukewarm water if needed. Avoid short-haired dogs sleeping on cold surfaces

If your dog sleeps indoors on tiles, place a mat, towel, or blanket down.

If your dog sleeps indoors on tiles, place a mat, towel, or blanket down. Livestock and farm animals

Make sure large animals have windbreaks or barns/shelters and are not left in open fields without protection.

Make sure large animals have windbreaks or barns/shelters and are not left in open fields without protection. Never leave animals in cars

Just like in extreme heat, cold temperatures can be dangerous for animals left inside vehicles.

Also read: Serial killer fear grips Pretoria as fifth woman’s body found in Waltloo

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.