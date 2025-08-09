Donations keep north foundation going

A local foundation is becoming a beacon of hope for the most vulnerable members of the community in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

Founded in November 2021 by Koketso Matjiane, the K&M Foundation is making a significant difference in people’s lives.

“We hate to see other people suffering while we have the means to assist them, no matter how small the help may be,” said Matjiane.

Speaking to Rekord, he shared how the foundation plays its role in the community, mostly through consistent donations of essential items and acts of kindness.

Orphanages, homeless people, and others who are less fortunate benefit from the foundation’s efforts.

“We donate food parcels and clothing to those who need them most in our community.

“Every two months we visit an orphanage or the homeless people who live under bridges and donate to them,” he said.

After a recent visit to the homeless in Boekenhout to donate clothes, he said: “Although we had enough for everyone, it was so heartbreaking to see others asking for more, because they don’t know when they will get an opportunity like that again.”

He also shared that the foundation hosts some activities to bring joy to the community.

“This one time, we hosted an event for grandparents. That day was so emotional, because we got to see how our elders are thinking about us.

“It is always heart-warming to see parents excited and reuniting again because of us.”

Matjiane shared that the establishment of the foundation was ignited by his passion for kindness and because he wanted to be deeply involved in his community.

“Giving back to the community is always a nice feeling. There is this fulfilling emotion that you get after doing community or charity work.”

He shared that the foundation aims to create a culture where it can be a leading example of what unity means in a community.

“We are always willing to meet the community halfway if we can, and in doing so, we actively encourage unity among community members.

“We want to show other people the importance of being kind to each other, because the community you are avoiding is the one that will take care of you, your kids, or your home when you need it the most.”

He further shared that he believes the community has accepted the foundation, which is an indication that its mission of inspiring unity is succeeding.

“There are people who are following the foundation and making sure that they show support for everything we do.

“Community members are always asking and intending to assist us in any way possible. It’s good to have the backup of the community,” he said.

Matjiane further said the foundation hopes to grow bigger over the next few years and aims to build a shelter for the homeless.

“Our wish is to have a place where people who are homeless can be taken care of, and have people assisting the foundation to take care of its community.”

