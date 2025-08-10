Armed robbery suspects nabbed after shootout in Groenkloof

Two robbery suspects were arrested on Saturday evening after a shootout with security officers in Groenkloof ended in a vehicle crash.

Emergency Medical Solutions (EMS) spokesperson Dean Slater said the incident took place around 19:00 on August 9 on George Storrar Avenue.

He explained that security officers were pursuing the suspects when the suspects became aware of the officers, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

“One suspect was hit in the chest during the shootout, and the vehicle they were in crashed shortly afterwards,” said Slater.

EMS paramedics arrived at the scene and treated the wounded suspect for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Slater stated that the suspect was then transported to a nearby medical facility under the care of an emergency care practitioner, with police maintaining a guard during the transfer.

“The second suspect was taken into police custody at the scene and was not injured,” he added.

Slater confirmed that both suspects are now in custody and that EMS worked closely with law enforcement throughout the incident.

