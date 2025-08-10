Finalists announced for the Tshwane Tourism Awards 2025

The Tshwane Tourism Association has announced the nominees for their first tourism awards.

The association’s chairperson, Susan Marais, said these awards have been established to recognise, celebrate, and elevate the tourism sector in South Africa’s capital city.

“More than just a celebration, the awards are part of a long-term vision to inspire excellence, build stronger industry connections and set a new standard for tourism in Tshwane, one that is collaborative, sustainable and proudly local,” said Marais.

According to her, the awards seek to honour businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in shaping memorable visitor experiences, growing with intention, and uplifting the communities they operate in.

“More than trophies and titles, this platform provides industry-wide visibility, professional affirmation and shared motivation to drive Tshwane’s tourism offering forward together.”

Finalists were evaluated across four core pillars:

– Tourism excellence – community contribution and sustainability: recognising impact beyond the business

– Internal environment and team culture – rewarding people first, leadership and staff development;

– Industry collaboration and engagement – highlighting those who work well with others

– Business growth and improvement – acknowledging consistent innovation and measurable growth.

She explained that an experienced panel of independent judges is currently reviewing the entries. “These professionals bring a wealth of insight from various sectors: tourism, business, hospitality and development, and are committed to a fair, evidence-based evaluation process.”

The finalists in each category were:

– Guesthouse of the Year – 137@ Murray Street Guesthouse, Casa Toscana Lodge and Noxolo Guesthouse

– Tour Operator of the Year – Famba Famba Tour Design Specialists, La Luonde Tours and Ulysses Tours & Safaris CC

– Restaurant of the Year – Capital Craft Beer Academy, Eat In Italian and LeSi Restaurant @ Casa Toscana Lodge

– Spa and Wellness Provider of the Year – Incognito Spa and Events Pty Ltd, L’abri Day Spa Pretoria and Mangwanani Spa

– Lodge of the Year – Kwalata Game Lodge, MELA Luxury Game Lodge and Ritsako Game Lodge

– Supplier of the Year – Albacoxe Productions, eCom, Q2B Solutions and Travelex

– Education and Training Provider of the Year – School for the Art & Science of Event Management (by Conference Consultancy South Africa) and The Capital Hotel School and Training Academy

– Hotel of the Year – City Lodge Hotel Hatfield, Garden Court Hatfield, Menlyn Boutique Hotel and The Maslow Time Square Hotel

– Tourist Attraction of the Year – Acrobranch Adventure Park (PTY) LTD, Adventure Zone Africa, Bill Harrop’s “Original” Balloon Safaris, DITSONG: National Museum of Natural History, Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum, Sundowner Flyfishing Adventures at Oxbow Country Estate, Time Square and Voortrekker Monument

– Conference and Events Venue of the Year – CSIR International Convention Centre, Inani Hotels – Morning Star, Kievits Kroon Gauteng Wine Estate, Menlyn Boutique Hotel, South African National Biodiversity Institute, Southern Sun Pretoria and Sunbet Arena Time Square.

The winners will be revealed at a prestigious gala event on August 16 at Batter Boys Village, Pretoria.

Guests can expect a spectacular evening of recognition, entertainment, fine dining and industry connection, all under this year’s theme: “Welcome to the Wildest Capital City in the World.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.