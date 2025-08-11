Third suspect in brutal murder to appear in Ga-Rankuwa court

A man allegedly found in possession of the organs of 20-year-old murder victim, Gontse Makhubela, is expected to make his first appearance in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on August 11.

The suspect, reportedly a traditional healer, was arrested in Winterveldt, following a breakthrough in a year-long investigation into the brutal killing of Makhubela.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabane said the victim’s mutilated, partly burnt, and badly decomposed body was discovered at a refuse dumping site in Elandskraal, Brits, on November 23, 2023, days after her family reported her missing.

According to Mokgwabane, the arrest came after members of the District Serious and Violent Crimes Team, Brits detectives, and Hartbeespoort Dam Crime Prevention acted on credible intelligence linking the man to the crime.

“Two other suspects, aged 29 and 38, have already been charged in connection with the murder and made their first appearance in the Brits Magistrate’s Court.

“The 29-year-old suspect lured Makhubela to her death at the request of the 38-year-old, who claimed to be a traditional healer. The older man sought a young woman matching a specific profile to be killed so her organs could be used for muthi,” said Mokgwabane.

Mokgwabane said the 38-year-old suspect allegedly ordered the killing, after which Makhubela was kidnapped, murdered, dismembered, and partially burnt.

Her cellphone was later recovered, providing key evidence that helped link the suspects to the crime.

The 29-year-old and 38-year-old are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and violation or defilement of a corpse.

The latter will also face charges under Section 49(1) of the Immigration Act. The Winterveldt suspect is expected to face similar charges.

Acting provincial police commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, praised the investigative team for their meticulous and relentless work in bringing the suspects to book.

“This is a heinous crime that has shocked the community. Our detectives have shown exceptional commitment in ensuring that those responsible face justice,” Asaneng said.

