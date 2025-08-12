Crash in Louwlardia leaves taxi driver in critical condition

An early morning crash in Louwlardia, Centurion, on Tuesday, August 12 left a taxi driver critically injured.

Emergency Medical Solutions (EMS) spokesperson Dean Slater said the collision occurred before 06:00 at the intersection of Brakfontein and Olievenhoutbosch roads.

“At 05:50, we received a call for a motor vehicle incident involving a taxi with a patient entrapped in the wreckage,” said Slater.

He said an ambulance and an advanced life support response vehicle were immediately dispatched. Paramedics found the taxi driver trapped with severe head and facial injuries.

According to Slater, the Gauteng Provincial Government and Tshwane Fire Department assisted EMS teams in safely extricating the patient from the wreckage.

He was then transported to a local facility under the care of an advanced life support paramedic in a critical but stable condition.

– In a separate accident at around 13:00 on August 11, one person sustained moderate injuries in a collision at the corner of Jean Avenue and Sonja Street in Doringkloof.

Slater said two vehicles were involved, with the crash believed to have been caused by faulty traffic lights.

“Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles,” he said.

The injured driver was transported to a local facility by EMS, while the other was not hurt.

