False robbery claim backfires as Hercules man arrested for perjury

A Hercules man is facing serious legal consequences after police discovered his claim of being robbed at knifepoint was fabricated, leading to his arrest for perjury and the closure of the case as unfounded.

According to the police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, Hercules SAPS members were called to attend a reported business robbery at Yeppa Pub on Wednesday August 6.

“According to a 42-year-old employee, three men allegedly entered the premises, threatened him with a knife, tied him up, and took only an undisclosed amount of cash from him with no other items taken from the establishment. “He claimed that he managed to free himself and contact his mother for assistance.”

Van Dyk said a case docket was opened and investigated.

“However, during the investigation it was established that no robbery had taken place and that the complainant had provided a false statement under oath.”

He furthermore said on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at approximately 11:00, the complainant was requested to attend a meeting at Hercules SAPS to clarify certain aspects of the case.

“Captain Smit from Hercules SAPS Detectives re-interviewed him and explained the seriousness of providing false information under oath and opening false criminal cases.

“During the interview, it was confirmed that the alleged robbery had never occurred.”

The man was immediately arrested on a charge of perjury.

The original case of business robbery has been closed as unfounded and will serve as evidence in the perjury case.

“The South African Police Service warns the public that opening false cases or making false statements under oath is a criminal offence. Offenders will be charged with perjury and prosecuted in a court of law,” Van Dyk said.

