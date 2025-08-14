Four notorious cell phone snatchers nabbed after dramatic Centurion chase

Police have confirmed that the four suspects arrested after a high-speed chase in Centurion are believed to be behind a recent surge in cell phone thefts in the area.

All four remain in custody as investigations link them to multiple cases.

According to the police spokesperson, Lt Col Dave Miller, the suspects, who were driving a high-performance Audi sedan with false number plates, were pursued by law enforcement and security partners after allegedly robbing two victims of their cell phones.

“The chase, which reached speeds of over 160km/h, posed a significant risk to innocent road users. Law enforcement officers executed advanced tactical measures to prevent the suspects from causing harm, and the vehicle was eventually disabled at the intersection of Hertzog Street and Van Ryneveld Avenue.”

He said all four suspects were apprehended with the assistance of the Gauteng Traffic Police airwing and South African Police Service airwing choppers.

“Stolen mobile phones were recovered, and the suspects will face charges related to possession of suspected stolen property and reckless driving.”

The suspects will be linked to several mobile phone snatching cases in the area, and further charges may be added.

