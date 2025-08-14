Swift action by Tshwane firefighters contain Ga-Rankuwa factory blaze

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services (EMS) managed to quickly bring a large factory fire under control in Ga-Rankuwa on Wednesday morning, August 13, preventing the flames from destroying more vehicles, furniture, and nearby buildings.

The blaze broke out at 04:46 in a multi-purpose warehouse in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 15, north of Pretoria.

The facility housed several operations, including furniture production, charcoal storage, motor vehicle maintenance, mechanical engineering, and repairs.

EMS spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said multiple firefighting resources were dispatched immediately after the emergency communication centre received the alert.

“Multiple firefighting resources were immediately dispatched and responded from Rosslyn, Mabopane, Temba and Wonderboom fire stations to the scene.”

These included two fire engines, a water carrier, a water tanker, a rapid intervention unit, two district commander units and support units.

Mnguni said that on arrival, firefighters reported that the warehouse factory was fully engulfed in fire.

“The building was constructed of mostly iron columns and sheets, and part of the roof had already collapsed.

“Firefighters quickly initiated fire suppression operations and effectively brought the fire under control. By 07:30, it was extinguished, although damping down operations continued until about 15:00, as the crews had to ensure that the scene was safe before leaving,” he said.

“The department commends the swift and co-ordinated efforts of our firefighting crews and all supporting units in preventing further damage, as they managed to save some of the cars and furniture from being destroyed by the fire.”

He said they also prevented it from spreading to the nearby buildings.

The metro thanked law enforcement agencies, such as the TMPD and police, for their continued support during incident management.

“There were no injuries reported during the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.”

To report any fire or rescue incident, members of the public are encouraged to call 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number so that the operator can phone you back, should they need to do so.”

