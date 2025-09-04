Shocking sexual abuse allegations rock three Gauteng schools

Three Gauteng schools have been rocked by sexual abuse allegations against teachers, exposing shocking lapses in the vetting and monitoring of staff.

The incidents at Bronkhorstspruit Primary, Prinshof School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and Tiyelelani Secondary in Soshanguve have raised serious questions about the Gauteng Department of Education’s ability to safeguard learners and enforce accountability.

The GDE has confirmed that the Bronkhorstspruit Primary case is under investigation, with the accused educator already in custody and due back in court later this month.

While the department made no mention of the allegations at Prinshof, it revealed that three educators from Tiyelelani Secondary had been preliminarily removed from the school and transferred to the district office following accusations of sexual assault, learner mistreatment, and improper conduct.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed MEC Matome Chiloane and the department for failing to properly vet teachers and staff, saying this negligence has left learners vulnerable to abuse.

DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, Sergio Isa Dos Santos, warned that without urgent reforms to screening processes and swift accountability, schools will remain unsafe and parental trust in the education system will continue to erode.

“What is more concerning is the claim that, in at least one of these cases, the school was informed of the incident as early as 2024, but took no action. “This failure to act not only shows gaps in safeguarding learners but also undermines trust between parents, learners, and school leadership.”

The GDE said at the Bronkhorstspruit Primary School, a learner reported an alleged sexual assault involving an educator.

“The matter is under investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS), and the alleged perpetrator was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday.

“The case has been postponed to Thursday, September 11, 2025.”

Separately, at Tiyelelani Secondary School in Soshanguve, further disruptions were experienced on Wednesday.

“Three educators have been identified for alleged ill-treatment of learners, sexual assault, and ill-treatment of parents. “To manage tensions and ensure stability, these educators have been preliminarily transferred to the district office while the Department conducts its enquiry.”

It furthermore said the GDE reiterates that the safety and well-being of learners remain our highest priority.

“We continue to work with stakeholders to create a safe and supportive environment conducive to quality teaching and learning.”

Santos also added that the DA has repeatedly raised concerns about the department’s inability to adequately vet educators and all other personnel working in schools against both the Child Protection Register and the National Register for Sex Offenders.

“Our concerns have clearly been ignored, and this has allowed potential offenders to slip through the cracks of a flawed vetting process.”

