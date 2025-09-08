Get your dream home upgrade with massive savings in Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 08 September 2025 – The moment has arrived – elevate your home with Samsung’s amazing Blue Tag Sale offers. South Africans can unlock savings of up to 40% on advanced, smart home appliance.

Give your home the refresh it deserves this Spring, if you’ve been dreaming of a bigger and better TV, a sleek smart fridge, a gaming monitor that takes you right into the action, or air-conditioning that keeps you comfortable all-year-round, this is your moment to make it happen. Samsung is giving you the chance to bring home innovation, elegance, and next-generation AI-powered performance, all at discounted prices and offering great value bundles.

You’ve been picturing it for months – that upgraded living room, that sleek kitchen – creating your dream seamless smart home setup. Blue Tag Sale’s offers include the new 8K Neo QLED Vision AI TVs that redefine viewing and the Bespoke AI refrigerators that blend style with convenience.

The time to stop thinking and start upgrading is now.

Upgrade your home with these unmissable offers;

TVs (free devices only for TV purchases 1)

85 inch QN950F 8K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV 2025 (QA85QN950FKXXA) – R149,999*, plus get a free Galaxy Tab S10+, plus a Q-series Soundbar

65 inch S85F 4K OLED Samsung Vision AI TV 2025 (QA65S85FAEXXA) – R32,999*, plus get a free Galaxy Watch Ultra

98 Inch Crystal UHD DU9000 4K Tizen OS Smart TV (UA98DU9000KXXA) – R39,999*, plus get a free Galaxy Tab S10FE Wi-Fi

Home Appliances

Bespoke French Door with Beverage Centre™, Black, 630L (RF29BB8600MTFA) — Was R52,999, now R39,999* (save R13,000)

Bespoke AI Side by Side, 9” AI Home screen, Plumbed, Black, 594L (RS90F64D2FFA) — Was R42,999, now R38,999* (save R4,000)

Bespoke AI 18/11kg Washer/Dryer Combo with Heat pump technology (WD18DB8995BZFA) – Was R49,999, now R44,999 (save R5,000)

Air-conditioners

Wind-Free™ AR8500T Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™ (AR12BSEAMWK/FA) — Was 15,999, now R12,999* (save R3,000)

Wind-Free™ AR8500T Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™ (AR18BSEAMWK/FA) — Was 21,499, now R17,999* (save R3,500)

Wind-Free™ AR8500T Wall-mount AC with Wind-Free™ (AR24BSEAMWK/FA) — Was 24,999, now R21,999* (save R3,000)

Monitors

27″ Odyssey G55C QHD, 1ms MPRT, 165Hz Gaming Monitor (LS27CG552EUXEN) – was R5,999, now R4,499 (save R1,500)

34″ Odyssey G55T UWQHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor (LC34G55TWWPXEN) was R11,999, now R8,999 (save R3,000)

27″ G40B 240Hz Odyssey Gaming Monitor (LS27BG400EUXEN), was R6,499, now R5,299 (save R1,200)

Don’t Miss Out – If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your home with Samsung’s best AI-powered technology, the time is now.

Your Moment Has Arrived. Your home deserves it. You deserve it.