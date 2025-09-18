Local newsNews

Warning: Highly contagious distemper virus spreading in parts of Pretoria

An outbreak of highly contagious canine distemper has struck these parts of Pretoria. Here is what you need to know.

9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Distemper is spreading fast in Pretoria. Photo: Stock

A serious outbreak of highly contagious canine distemper has been reported in Pretoria West and parts of Pretoria North, with veterinarians urging dog owners to vaccinate their pets urgently.

The highly contagious and often fatal virus attacks a dog’s respiratory, digestive, and nervous systems, and without prevention through vaccination, the risk of death is high.

According to the Tshwane SPCA, there is no cure, only supportive treatment.

“Canine distemper is a serious and highly contagious viral disease that affects a dog’s lungs, stomach, intestines, brain, eyes, and skin. It spreads through direct contact, coughing, sneezing, and body fluids.

It said prevention through vaccination is vital.

“Please make sure your pets’ vaccinations are up to date. We strongly urge you to vaccinate against Rabies and Distemper.

Symptoms include:

  • Fever, eye and nose discharge
  • Coughing, vomiting, diarrhea
  • Lethargy, loss of appetite
  • In severe cases: seizures, tremors, paralysis, and even death

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
