Warning: Highly contagious distemper virus spreading in parts of Pretoria

A serious outbreak of highly contagious canine distemper has been reported in Pretoria West and parts of Pretoria North, with veterinarians urging dog owners to vaccinate their pets urgently.

The highly contagious and often fatal virus attacks a dog’s respiratory, digestive, and nervous systems, and without prevention through vaccination, the risk of death is high.

According to the Tshwane SPCA, there is no cure, only supportive treatment.

“Canine distemper is a serious and highly contagious viral disease that affects a dog’s lungs, stomach, intestines, brain, eyes, and skin. It spreads through direct contact, coughing, sneezing, and body fluids.”

It said prevention through vaccination is vital.

“Please make sure your pets’ vaccinations are up to date. We strongly urge you to vaccinate against Rabies and Distemper.”

Symptoms include:

Fever, eye and nose discharge

Coughing, vomiting, diarrhea

Lethargy, loss of appetite

In severe cases: seizures, tremors, paralysis, and even death

