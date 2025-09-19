When is the October school break?

Pupils are almost ready to close their books as the third term winds down.

The October school break is just around the corner, giving learners and teachers a well-deserved pause before the final stretch of the academic year. Here’s when schools will close — and when they’ll reopen.

According to the Department of Basic Education’s calendar, the third term officially ends on Friday, October 3, 2025, giving pupils a well-earned spring holiday. Schools will reopen on Tuesday, October 14, for the start of the fourth and final term, which runs until December.

Here are the details of the last two terms:

Term 3:

Duration: 22 July – 03 October

Number of weeks: 11

Number of days: 54

Number of public holidays: 1

– Heritage Day: 24 Sept

Actual number of school days: 53

Term 4:

Duration: 13 October – (10) 12 December

Number of weeks: 9

Number of days: 43 (45)

Number of public holidays: 0

Actual number of school days: 43 (45)

With exams and year-end activities waiting in the final term, the holiday serves as both a breather for learners and a reminder for parents to start preparing for the last push of 2025.

