Daspoort rescue dog Ava battles severe injuries after veld fire

Ava, a beautiful dog rescued from a veld fire in Daspoort last week, is clinging to life as she battles severe third-degree burns across her body.

Volunteers from the Maltese, French Poodle & Yorkie Rescue rushed her into emergency care after she was found still lactating, suggesting she had recently lost her puppies in the blaze.

Despite her injuries, Ava’s spirit continues to shine — and her carers are calling on the community to help fund the long and costly journey ahead.

According to the Bakenkop Animal Clinic this beautiful girl was rescued last Thursday in the Daspoort area.

“Ava was immediately brought into our care, and we began treatment right away. She suffered severe third-degree burns to her feet, tummy, mammary glands, ears, back, nose — even her fur bore the terrible signs of fire.”

It furthermore said that despite everything, Ava’s spirit is extraordinary.

“In her first days with us, she responded beautifully to pain medication and allowed us to treat her wounds. She ate well, and her eyes — oh, her eyes—they sparkle with life.

“When you speak to her softly, she gently paws at you and blinks, as if to say “thank you.” It’s impossible not to fall in love with her.

“We’re currently treating Ava using our stray fund, a small pool of donations we build up slowly over time. But burn wounds require long-term, intensive care.”

Ava is in constant pain and needs:

Stronger pain management,

Daily bandage changes with burn-recovery ointments,

A high-protein veterinary diet to support tissue repair,

Possible bilateral ear amputation, depending on how her ears heal etc.

“This journey will be long and costly, but we want to give Ava the fair chance she deserves. She has already lost so much — yet she chooses to fight. And as long as there is light in her eyes, we will keep fighting with her.”

Bakenkop Animal Clinic said they already have a kind, qualified human nurse willing to adopt Ava if she survives/is more stable to be discharged.

“We need urgent help to get her there.”

