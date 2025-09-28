Is Pretoria really the most dangerous city in South Africa?

Is Pretoria the most dangerous city to live in? According to Numbeo’s crime index, the capital is among the top-ranked African cities for danger, with a “very high” score that highlights fears around safety, property crime and violence.

According to Numbeo’s 2025 crime index, Pretoria scored above 80 out of 100, placing it in the “very high” category for danger.

This ranking puts the capital ahead of Johannesburg and Durban, and second only to Pietermaritzburg in South Africa.

Pretoria’s high placement in global crime rankings is largely driven by persistent violent crime, carjackings, and robberies that plague parts of the city.

Precincts such as Pretoria Central and Mamelodi regularly report spikes in murders and assaults, while residents across the metro highlight daily fears of theft, burglary and unsafe public spaces.

These issues combine to push Pretoria’s crime index score into the “very high” category.

Beyond police statistics, the way residents perceive their safety also fuels Pretoria’s ranking.

In surveys, Pretorians report feeling unsafe walking alone at night, distrust in local law enforcement, and high concern over property crime.

This combination of real crime levels and public fear cements Pretoria’s position as one of Africa’s most dangerous cities to live in.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday demanded the immediate release of the delayed first quarter (Q1) crime statistics, saying the delay raises serious questions about the South African Police Service’s (SAPS’) capacity and willingness to ensure accountability.

The party said it would be writing to Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia, demanding the release to Parliament and the public, as required by law and established Cabinet practice, and to provide clarity on the reasons for the omissions and delays.

“The DA is deeply concerned that SAPS has yet to release the Q1 crime statistics for the 2025/26 financial year, which were due at the end of August 2025,” said DA spokesperson on Police Lisa Schickerling.

