Former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa found dead in Paris

Former police minister and ambassador Nathi Mthethwa (58) was found dead in Paris after plunging from the 22nd floor of a building.

According to reports the circumstances of his death are under investigation by the French authorities.

French media reported Mthethwa disappeared on Monday.

It’s alleged his wife reported his disappearance to the police days before his apparent death.

French media reports said he had disappeared about 3pm on Monday, adding that his security officers did not alert the police at the end of the day.

According to French media, his body was found on Tuesday morning.

The media reports furthermore stated Mthethwa’s phone was located for the last time in the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne.

He is survived by his wife and children.

The international relations and co-operation department minister Ronald Lamola said Mthethwa was a distinguished servant of the nation, whose career was marked by dedicated service in ministerial portfolios, including as police minister and as sport, arts and culture minister.

He also served on the board of directors for the 2010 Fifa World Cup local organising committee.

Mthethwa was appointed ambassador in December 2023, tasked with strengthening the partnership and bilateral ties between South Africa and France.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “The untimely passing of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa is a moment of deep grief in which government and citizens stand beside the Mthethwa family.

“Ambassador Mthethwa has served our nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that has ended prematurely and traumatically.”

Ramaphosa offered his condolences to Mthethwa’s wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, and his extended family.

Also read: Here is the most-hijacked car in Gauteng NOW

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.