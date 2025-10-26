Two young women shot in the head, killed in Mamelodi

Two young women, aged 21 and 22, were found shot in the head on Sompisi Street on Sunday morning.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, police officers from SAPS Mamelodi East were summoned to Sompisi Street at approximately 06:15, Extension 17, Mamelodi East, after community members discovered the bodies of two women.

Images seen by Rekord depict the two women dressed similarly in white skirts and black shirts, both with long braided hair, suggesting they were together shortly before the attack.

“Upon arrival, police found the bodies of two female victims, aged 21 and 22, both with gunshot wounds to the head. A double murder investigation has been opened,” Van Dyk said.

He said crime scene experts are currently processing the scene for evidence and possible leads.

“The motive for this horrific incident is unknown at this stage.”

The South African Police Service is appealing to members of the community to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation. Anyone with information can contact SAPS Mamelodi East directly, use the MySAPS mobile application, or call the SAPS Crime Stop toll-free number 0800 10111.

