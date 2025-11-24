Severe thunderstorm alert for Pretoria: Flooding, hail and lightning expected

Pretoria residents can expect a dangerous start to the week as severe thunderstorms sweep across the city, prompting both Level 4 and Level 5 weather warnings from the South African Weather Service.

Heavy downpours, large hail, intense lightning and damaging winds are expected from 09:00 on Monday and may continue into the early hours of Tuesday, with the City of Tshwane Emergency Services urging communities to stay indoors, avoid flooded roads and remain on high alert for rapidly changing conditions.

According to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department, severe thunderstorms are expected until Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 05:59 this evening with sixty per cent (60%) chances of rain occurring in Tshwane.

Here are the warnings in place:

Orange Level 5: Severe Thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning that will lead to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, damages to infrastructure and properties due to large amounts of small hail or large hail in an open area, strong damaging winds, and disruptions to communication and municipality services due to lightning activity, are expected over the northern parts of Gauteng, central parts of Limpopo as well as the Highveld of Mpumalanga (except for the extreme southwest).

Yellow Level 4: Severe Thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning that will lead to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, damages to infrastructure and properties due to large amounts of small hail or large hail in an open area, strong damaging winds, and disruptions to communication and municipality services due to lightning activity, are expected over Limpopo (except for the central parts and Lowveld), southern parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga escarpment and the extreme south-west, as well as the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department offered the following safety tips for severe thunderstorms warning:

• If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines) which may be hit by lightning. • Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

It furthermore said the department continues to monitor weather reports and remains on high alert for any emergency-related incidents. City of Tshwane Emergency Numbers: 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400. Enquiries Nana Radebe-Kgiba Deputy Chief: Public Information and Liaison Services.

