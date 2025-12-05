How much it costs to drive vs fly from Pretoria to Cape Town in 2025

Cape Town is calling – but is it cheaper in 2025 to drive there from Pretoria, or to hop on a plane? Here’s a fresh breakdown using the latest December 2025 fuel prices, toll tariffs and flight fares.

LATEST 2025 FUEL PRICES

From 3 December 2025, official petrol prices are as follows:

Petrol 95 inland (Gauteng): R21.41 per litre

Petrol 95 at the coast: R20.58 per litre

For this comparison, we use inland Petrol 95 at R21.41/litre, as most Pretoria motorists fill up before hitting the long road.

HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO DRIVE PRETORIA TO CAPE TOWN

Distance:

About 1 450–1 470 km one way via the N1 (Pretoria–Joburg–Bloemfontein–Beaufort West–Cape Town).

Driving time:

Roughly 14–16 hours behind the wheel, depending on traffic, stops and speed.

Tolls (Class 1 light vehicle) on the N1, southbound:

Grasmere

Vaal

Verkeerdevlei

Huguenot

Based on 1 March 2025 tariffs, light vehicles pay roughly:

±R245 one way

±R490 return

GOOD NEWS: Gauteng’s e-tolls have been switched off, so you’re only paying these conventional plazas.

FUEL COST ESTIMATES (PRETORIA – CAPE TOWN – PRETORIA)

Using a distance of 1 470 km one way and petrol at R21.41/litre, here’s what you’re in for with three typical vehicles:

Small hatchback (1.4–1.6, ±5.8 L/100 km)

Fuel used one way: ±85 L

Fuel cost one way: ~R1 830

Fuel cost return: ~R3 660

Total trip with tolls (return): ~R4 140

Family sedan (1.6–2.0, ±6.8 L/100 km)

Fuel used one way: ±100 L

Fuel cost one way: ~R2 140

Fuel cost return: ~R4 280

Total trip with tolls (return): ~R4 770

Large bakkie/SUV (2.0+, ±8.5 L/100 km)

Fuel used one way: ±125 L

Fuel cost one way: ~R2 680

Fuel cost return: ~R5 350

Total trip with tolls (return): ~R5 840

These are rounded, ballpark 2025 figures. They exclude food, accommodation, wear and tear, and parking – it’s a realistic snapshot, not an exact quote.

HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO FLY

There are active plans to revive direct Pretoria–Cape Town flights from Wonderboom National Airport, but for now most Pretoria travellers still fly via Johannesburg’s OR Tambo or Lanseria.

FlySafair: from about R1 160 one way (cheapest recent deals)

Lift: from about R1 200 one way (typical “from” specials)

South African Airways (SAA): from about R1 960 one way (Dec 2025 examples)

Airlink: from about R2 580 one way (Dec 2025 examples)

Cheapest cross-carrier promo fares seen recently: as low as ~R900–R1 000 one way on certain dates

For a simple comparison, double these to get rough return estimates:

FlySafair: ~R2 300–R2 400 return

Lift: ~R2 400 return

SAA: ~R3 900–R4 000 return

Airlink: ~R5 100+ return

Remember to add:

Transport Pretoria ↔ OR Tambo/Lanseria (fuel, Gautrain or e-hailing)

Checked baggage fees, if not included

Airport parking if you drive to the airport

DRIVE VS FLY: WHAT’S CHEAPEST IN 2025?

Solo traveller

Cheapest realistic return flight JHB–CPT: about R2 300–R3 000, depending on airline and dates.

Driving in a small hatchback: ~R4 140 return in fuel + tolls.

For one person, on this long route, flying is usually far cheaper – and much faster.

Couple (two people)

Two return flights: easily R4 600–R6 000+ combined.

Driving in a family sedan: about R4 770 return in fuel + tolls.

For two, costs are in the same ballpark. If flight prices are high on your chosen dates, or you want your own car in Cape Town, driving starts to make more sense.

Family or group (three to four people)

Three or four return flights: can run anywhere from R7 000 up to R12 000+, depending on airline and timing.

Driving, even in a thirsty SUV: around R5 800–R6 000 for the entire car in fuel + tolls.

For families or groups, driving from Pretoria to Cape Town is often cheaper overall, despite the distance – especially if you’d be renting a car in Cape Town anyway.

