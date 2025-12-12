Here is the latest update on January SASSA grants

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released the official payment schedule for January 2026, allowing millions of beneficiaries to prepare for the first grant cycle of the new year. Despite ongoing fiscal pressures, January’s payments for older persons, disability and children’s grants will go ahead as scheduled.

Here are the confirmed January 2026 grant dates:

Old Age Grant: Tuesday, 6 January 2026

Disability Grant: Wednesday, 7 January 2026

Children’s Grants: Thursday, 8 January 2026

January payments come against the backdrop of growing uncertainty surrounding the future of social grant increases. The most recent adjustment in October 2025 raised the Older Persons Grant slightly — from R2 310 to R2 320 for beneficiaries aged 60–74, and to R2 340 for those 75 and older.

However, the sustainability of further increases is in question. Budget projections show social-assistance funding declining from R284.8 billion in 2025/26 to about R259.7 billion in 2026/27. This tightening has prompted pensioners to take to the streets, recently submitting a memorandum to Parliament calling for the grant to be increased to R5 000 per month. Government acknowledged their appeal but reiterated that severe fiscal constraints limit what is currently possible.

As January payments approach, SASSA is urging beneficiaries to ensure their banking and identity details are up to date, as more rigorous verification measures — including biometric checks — continue to be implemented. With budget cuts looming over the medium term, maintaining accurate records will be crucial to avoiding delays or disruptions in the months ahead.

