Black mamba found hiding in car engine in Monument Park

A Monument Park homeowner got a shock when he walked into his garage and spotted a snake — only for it to flee straight into his car’s engine bay.

Fellow snake catchers were called in, and the reptile was identified as a black mamba, a species not typically found in Centurion unless it has “hitchhiked” in from elsewhere.

According to local snake catcher Maggle Webster, the initial call came through to Leon le Roux on Sunday, also a local snake catcher.

“We arrived and I saw the snake in the engine. Snakes in engines are very tricky as you have to know where the head is at all times.”

She said they decided to push the vehicle out of the garage.

“My son Vincent and husband started working, loosening stuff in the car to see if there is a way they can maybe reach the snake. “As they opened the door, Vincent saw it grab the tongs and managed to get it out of the vehicle. It did take some effort but Leon and Vincent managed to bin it.”

Webster said the homeowner said he never left the province.

“We suspect it might have come in with another car and somehow found its way to this man’s car. There are no mambas in Centurion found unless it is a hitchhiker.”

She said the snake was very chilled and just wanted to get away.

The black mamba was estimated to be about 1.2 to 1.5 metres long.

Here is what you should do if you encounter a snake:

Immediately retreat at least five paces and observe the snake from that safe distance. Be careful , some snakes can spit their venom with a range of close to 3 m.

Never attempt to catch or kill a snake unless you have been trained in the removal of snakes and have the right equipment. Don’t use braai tongs or cloves when you handle a snake.

Clear the area of people and remove all pets, especially dogs. A dog’s instinct is to protect, and they do hunt and will try to kill the snake, and in the process get bitten.

Call a snake remover to remove the snake, and it is essential to watch the snake until help arrives. Once sight of the snake is lost, it becomes very difficult for the removers to locate it.

The most common mistakes people make include picking up a snake, trying to kill it, or failing to monitor it while waiting for help. The Stiletto Snake, in particular, is often picked up because of its small size, but its bite can cause severe pain and tissue damage.

How to keep snakes out of your property:

Unfortunately, there is no effective snake repellent. This includes substances like Jeyes Fluid, old oil, diesel, moth balls, various plants and commercially available snake repellents.

Keep your garden clean and neat and remove building rubble or other suitable hiding places for snakes . Trim tree branches away from the roof, cutting back shrubs from windows.

Water features, pet food in outside bowls and aviaries will attract snakes as they hunt for rodents and toads.

Physical barriers like shade cloth or zinc sheeting wrapped or placed around a fence without gaps and around 1m high will prevent snakes from entering a property.

Meanwhile, Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network said it’s crucial to be aware of the potential risks.

“Educate yourself and your children about snakes in our area.”

Save these numbers:

Snake catcher Maggie Webster – 082 299 2822

Meanwhile, positive strides are being made to ease South Africa’s snake antivenom shortage after production restarted late last year.

Antivenom stocks have been critically low since at least mid-2024, with South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP) confirming in October that it was unable to supply doses.

