Motorcyclist airlifted after serious Pretoria East accident

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident in Pretoria East and was airlifted for urgent treatment.

A motorcyclist was airlifted after a serious Pretoria East accident on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Supplied

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a specialist trauma facility on Wednesday afternoon after he was critically injured in a serious accident in Pretoria East.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard, the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 13:00.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to reports of a serious collision at the intersection of Garsfontein Road and January Masilela Drive in Pretoria East.”

He said upon arrival, paramedics found that a motorcyclist and two light motor vehicles had been involved in a collision within the intersection.

“Further assessment revealed that the motorcyclist, a 36-year-old male, had sustained critical injuries.

“Advanced life support paramedics from Emer-G-Med initiated immediate medical care on scene and worked to stabilise the patient.”

He added that due to the severity of his injuries, the patient was subsequently airlifted to a specialist trauma facility for further treatment by an aeromedical helicopter.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under police investigation.

