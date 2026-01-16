TMPD impounds 24 unroadworthy scholar transport taxis in Tshwane crackdown

Twenty-four scholar transport taxis were impounded by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) during operations across Tshwane as schools reopened for the 2026 calendar year.

The vehicles, seized in the Tshwane CBD and Mayville, were found to be unroadworthy and operating without the required permits.

The TMPD, in collaboration with the Public Transport Unit, conducted a series of Scholar Transport operations throughout Tshwane, resulting in the impoundment of 24 vehicles operating for rewards in the CBD and Mayville.

“These vehicles were found to be unroadworthy and operating without the necessary permits. This crackdown serves as a stern reminder to all operators that compliance with road traffic regulations is not optional but a necessity.”

It furthermore said it is determined to ensure the safety of all commuters, especially during this time when schools are reopening for the 2026 calendar year.

“Many school learners rely on these forms of transportation to commute across Tshwane to their schools.”

Also read: Young Pretoria newlyweds killed in horror N3 head-on crash

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.