Suspected cable thief found dead 25m high up inside Pretoria cellphone tower

A suspected cable thief was found dead inside a cellphone tower in Tshwane on Monday afternoon after the police called in emergency services for assistance.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) the incident was reported just after 16:00 on Monday afternoon.

“We received a call for assistance from SAPS for a suspected cable thief that got trapped +-25m high up inside a cellphone tower. City of Tshwane Rescue technicians were dispatched to the scene to gain access and discovered that the patient was deceased.”

VEMRU said specialized units, such as a ladder apparatus and rope rescue technicians, managed to recover the body and move to a safe location for the paramedics to confirm that the patient is deceased.

It furthermore added that the scene was handed over to the police for further investigation.

“Special thank you to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services for demonstrating exceptional skill, professionalism, and bravery in a difficult environment.”

VEMRU is a registered NPC and PBO that responds to medical and trauma emergencies at no cost.

