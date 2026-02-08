Temperature in Pretoria to soar above 30 °C this week

Pretoria residents are being urged to prepare for a week of scorching weather, with highs exceeding 30°C and no rain forecast until at least next Friday.

The high temperatures, which began last week, are expected to continue through to Saturday, February 14.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), temperatures will rise to 33°C from Thursday, February 12, and remain at these levels through the weekend.

Residents can expect a high of 32°C and a low of 19°C on Monday, February 9, with partly cloudy conditions and similar temperatures on Tuesday, February 10.

SAWS said no significant rainfall is expected in the coming week.

Residents are advised to take precautions to stay safe in the heat:

– Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

– Limit outdoor activities, particularly during peak heat hours.

-Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing.

– Seek shade whenever possible.

– Monitor vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and young children.

– Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

– Avoid strenuous physical activity if possible.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel