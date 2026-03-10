Pretoria biker suffers two neck vertebrae fractures in Carnarvon crash

Pretoria biker Jason Kilian remains in a critical but stable condition after doctors confirmed that he suffered fractures to two vertebrae in his neck in a crash near Carnarvon during his charity ride for burn survivors.

Founder of the Hero Burn Foundation, Annerie du Plooy, said the MRI results are now available and were discussed with Jason’s family on Monday afternoon.

“The doctor has confirmed fractures to the C6 and C7 vertebrae in Jason’s neck. The encouraging news is that his spinal cord remains intact. However, there is pressure on the spinal cord that needs to be relieved, and surgery is required.

“The medical team is hoping to proceed with surgery tomorrow.

“Jason also sustained a head injury, and the doctor has advised that we will need to be patient while they continue to monitor and assess his condition.

“The team is currently arranging the necessary approvals with medical aid so that the next steps can proceed.”

She also said Jason is a man deeply loved by many, known for his compassion, kindness, and for always showing up for others.

He was involved in a motorcycle accident near Carnarvon in the Northern Cape on Saturday.

Kilian, founder of Modderbok Adventures, was airlifted to the hospital for specialised medical treatment, where he is currently being treated.

He had just started The Epic Ride, an ambitious project in which he planned to ride 3,000 miles (about 4,800 km) in three days to raise R250,000 for the Hero Burn Foundation. The organisation supports burn survivors and their families across South Africa.

Kilian had just 1,000km left to ride when the accident brought his Epic Ride fundraising mission to a sudden halt.

His friend and photographer, Albert Bredenhann, urged the public and supporters to continue Jason’s mission while he is fighting for his life.

“Every contribution made to the Hero Burn Foundation is a message to Jason that his ride counted, that he did not ride in vain, and that we will carry it forward while he recovers,” he said.

Click here for more information.

Also read: Shots rip through N4 Gateway in cash-in-transit heist

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.