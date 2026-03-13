Here are the measles symptoms Pretoria parents should watch for

Pretoria parents are being urged to remain vigilant after a measles outbreak was confirmed in Tshwane, with health authorities stressing the importance of recognising the warning signs early to curb the highly contagious disease’s spread.

According to the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases report, 491 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded nationally between 29 December 2025 and 1 March 2026, with ongoing outbreaks identified in several districts across the country, including the City of Tshwane.

Here are the symptoms you should look out for:

Measles usually starts with:

Fever

A red or blotchy rash

Cough

Runny nose

Red or sore eyes

The NICD report says clinicians should suspect measles in patients with fever, a maculopapular rash, and one of the three “C’s”: cough, coryza (runny nose), or conjunctivitis (red eyes).

What should you do?

If a child or adult has these symptoms:

Keep them away from school, crèche, work, and other people.

Contact a doctor or clinic as soon as possible.

Tell the healthcare provider in advance that you suspect measles, so they can take precautions.

Monitor for complications and get medical care urgently if the person is struggling to breathe, becomes very weak, dehydrated, confused, or worsens.

What parents should do now:

Check your child’s Road to Health card or vaccination booklet.

Make sure routine measles vaccinations are up to date.

Take children under 5 who missed a dose to a clinic or healthcare facility for a catch-up vaccine as soon as possible.

Most confirmed cases nationwide were recorded among children aged 1 to 14, although health experts have also noted an increase in infections among people aged 15 and older. T

The NICD said these points are due to ongoing community transmission and possible immunity gaps, while urging parents and caregivers to check children’s vaccination records and ensure missed doses are caught up as soon as possible.

Confirmed measles cases nationally (29 December 2025 to 1 March 2026):

Western Cape – 271

Mpumalanga – 52

Gauteng – 41

Free State – 33

Northern Cape – 25

Limpopo – 24

KwaZulu-Natal – 19

Eastern Cape – 16

North West – 10

National total: 491

