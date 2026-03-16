Libraries celebrated during national week campaign

The National Library of South Africa (NLSA) is commemorating South African Library Week (March 16–22) by hosting several activities at the Pretoria campuses.

The days are geared to advancing literacy, knowledge access, and community development across the country.

The South African Library Week (SALW) 2026 theme, ‘Reclaiming Knowledge, Empowering Futures’, reflects a critical moment for libraries and information services in the region.

In an era marked by rapid technological change, misinformation, and widening knowledge gaps, libraries stand resolute as guardians of authentic information.

The week is organised nationally by the Library and Information Association of South Africa (LIASA) and seeks to raise awareness about the value of libraries as inclusive spaces for learning, research, cultural preservation, and community engagement.

The NLSA participated in the official launch of SALW on March 13 at the Pietermaritzburg City Library in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The launch brought together library professionals, government representatives, and community stakeholders to celebrate the impact of libraries in South Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director for Core Programmes at NLSA, Nokuthula Musa, said that the “annual campaign reminds us of the critical role in society in building informed, empowered and resilient communities”. “I think you can see with libraries that we are more than just books. If you visit any library in any community, there are spaces where people engage and network, and address local and societal issues,” Musa said. “As the National Library, we also play a critical role; we collect and preserve the national documentary heritage, which is not only the written documentary heritage. We also ensure everyone has equal access to information in the fast and evolving landscape we find ourselves in,” she said.

Musa said they are carrying out these activities (some of which can be attended virtually) to forge stronger bonds with South African communities. She said the NLSA does not want to be solely for accommodating academics and researchers, but wants to be a resource for all to use.

“For us, partnership remains critical in what we do as we are only based in Pretoria and Cape Town. So, for us to reach the rest of the provinces, we have to collaborate with the Provincial libraries, we work with LIASA, academic institutions, academic libraries, and the Education Department. We work with everybody,” Musa said.

“Our work is interlinked with the entire LIS (Library and Information Science) ecosystem. We are proud of LIASA, the Msunduzi Municipality, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Arts and Culture, and all the stakeholders involved in this SALW. We say that as librarians, let us continue to reclaim knowledge and empower our futures during the enduring work done at our libraries,” Musa said.

To support the week-long campaign, the NLSA has organised a series of activities aimed at engaging communities, promoting reading, and raising awareness about the services offered.

Planned Activities:

NLSA Open Days: March 16–20

The NLSA will host a week of open days to welcome members of the public and introduce them to the library’s services and collections.

Activities include open library tours and guided tours for community members, with three sessions daily.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) visits will also take place, including storytelling and puppet shows at the Centre for the Book Children’s Studios in Cape Town from 10:00–11:00, aimed at promoting reading among young children.

Book Friday – March 20

The week will conclude with Book Friday, an initiative designed to celebrate reading and literary expression.

Activities will include a book club exchange and the NLSA Book Club launch to bring together book clubs from institutions such as the Tshwane University of Technology, University of Pretoria, and University of South Africa, as well as community book clubs from Atteridgeville and Mamelodi.

Resource Description and Access Training Workshop

The NLSA will host a Resource Description and Access Training Workshop for both NLSA staff and external library professionals. This training will contribute to improved cataloguing practices and metadata standards, ensuring that library collections remain discoverable and accessible in an increasingly digital world.

Human Rights Book Display

In recognition of Human Rights Day, the NLSA will host a Human Rights Book Display from March 16–22, featuring publications that reflect South Africa’s journey toward democracy and the ongoing importance of access to information as a fundamental human right.

Through these activities, NLSA aims to encourage greater public engagement with libraries, inspire a culture of reading, and highlight the vital role libraries play in preserving knowledge and empowering communities.

One particular exhibition to visit is about Noni Jabavu, a South African writer and journalist who was one of the pioneers in recording and writing South African history.

The exhibition is a joint venture between the NLSA and Amazwi Museums.

NLSA Pretoria campus has been a stable for the book collection, preservation and conservation. It is home to the only de-acidifying lab on the continent. It also houses some of the most important historical documents of the country, and processes and records over 10 000 new pieces of literature that require legal certification every year.

Some of the other collections kept include the first copies of the first all-black newspaper, Ilanga, Khoisan drawings from hundreds of years ago, photo collections including posters from the 1994 elections, among many other artefacts and interesting rooms one can visit.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the planned activities and celebrate the transformative power of libraries during SALW, at 228 Johannes Ramokhoase Street in Pretoria Central.

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