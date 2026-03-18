Cable theft suspects nabbed in Pretoria east

The metro police have arrested two foreign nationals during a targeted operation in Pretoria east, highlighting ongoing concerns around cable theft and the protection of critical infrastructure.

TMPD spokesperson Warrant-Officer Puleng Motholo confirmed that the arrests were made on March 16, during an operation by the metro’s Cable Theft Unit.

“During the operation, members arrested two Malawians on multiple charges, including tampering with municipal essential infrastructure and alleged bribery,” said Motholo.

She said the suspects were detained at a local police station and are expected to face charges related to infrastructure tampering, which remains a persistent issue affecting service delivery in the metro.

Big chunks of cables that were recovered by the metro police. Image: Facebook/TMPD

Motholo urged residents to remain vigilant and to play an active role in safeguarding municipal assets.

“TMPD urges the community to report any incidents of theft or tampering with municipal infrastructure,” she said.

Cable theft continues to disrupt essential services, including electricity supply, traffic signals and communication networks, placing additional strain on already stretched municipal resources.

Meanwhile, safety concerns at the intersection of Delmas Road and Barnard Street in Pretoria east have come under the spotlight following a stakeholder engagement aimed at addressing ongoing risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Ward 47 councillor Lida Erasmus said the meeting brought together various stakeholders, including TMPD, residents, the LS4 CPF/Welriet NPC and officials from the metro.

“We had a fruitful stakeholder engagement this morning regarding the issues surrounding the dangerous intersection of Delmas and Barnard,” Erasmus said.

She explained that several possible interventions were discussed to improve road safety at the intersection.

“Several possible actions have been discussed, including larger speed signs, speed law enforcement and other measures.

“Budgets are tight, and we will be engaging residents and businesses to assist in some of these challenges.”

Big chunks of cables that were recovered by the metro police. Image: Facebook/TMPD

Erasmus added that community involvement will be key in driving sustainable solutions.

She thanked Marcel Blanc, LS4 and other community members for helping in fighting these challenges.

Erasmus said she hopes they can get some solutions in place and keep on fighting.

“Both crime prevention and road safety require strong collaboration between law enforcement, local government and residents to ensure safer communities across Pretoria east.”

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