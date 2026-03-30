Beloved Affie matric learner dies from brain tumour

A beloved Affies matric learner has passed away after battling a brain tumour, leaving the school community in mourning.

Known for his strength, determination, and sporting talent, Ruben Bezuidenhout made a lasting impact on his peers, teachers, and everyone who knew him.

The school confirmed his passing on Facebook with the following post:

“It is with sadness that we learned of the passing of Ruben Bezuidenhout, a matric learner.

“Ruben was diagnosed with a very aggressive brain tumour in December 2025.

“He was a passionate athlete and had also recently begun to show his talent in the boxing ring before his diagnosis.

“Although he could not physically attend school during his matric year, he remained an Affie in spirit—someone who showed courage and perseverance until the very end.

“Affies extends its deepest sympathy to Ruben’s parents, family, and friends.”

Meanwhile, messages of condolence streamed in on social media, with many paying tribute to Ruben’s courage, strength, and lasting impact on those around him.

On Saturday, 28 March, the crowd at the Noord-Suid rugby tournament observed a minute of silence in Ruben’s honour before Affies’ first team match against Oakdale Agricultural School, in an emotional tribute that reflected how deeply his passing had affected the school community.

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