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Beloved Affie matric learner dies from brain tumour

A beloved Affies matric learner has passed away after a brave battle with a brain tumour, leaving behind a legacy of courage and inspiration.

4 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Beloved Affie matric learner dies from brain tumour
Ruben Bezuidenhout Photo: Facebook/Affies

A beloved Affies matric learner has passed away after battling a brain tumour, leaving the school community in mourning.

Known for his strength, determination, and sporting talent, Ruben Bezuidenhout made a lasting impact on his peers, teachers, and everyone who knew him.

The school confirmed his passing on Facebook with the following post:

“It is with sadness that we learned of the passing of Ruben Bezuidenhout, a matric learner.

“Ruben was diagnosed with a very aggressive brain tumour in December 2025.

“He was a passionate athlete and had also recently begun to show his talent in the boxing ring before his diagnosis.

“Although he could not physically attend school during his matric year, he remained an Affie in spirit—someone who showed courage and perseverance until the very end.

“Affies extends its deepest sympathy to Ruben’s parents, family, and friends.”

Meanwhile, messages of condolence streamed in on social media, with many paying tribute to Ruben’s courage, strength, and lasting impact on those around him.

On Saturday, 28 March, the crowd at the Noord-Suid rugby tournament observed a minute of silence in Ruben’s honour before Affies’ first team match against Oakdale Agricultural School, in an emotional tribute that reflected how deeply his passing had affected the school community.

Also read: Deadly new school trend parents need to know about

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4 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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