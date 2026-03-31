Galaxy S26 and Buds4 are now in South Africa

The local availability of the Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy Buds4 series has been announced. As Samsung’s third generation of AI phones, the S26 Ultra, S26+ and S26 deliver the most intuitive and proactive Galaxy AI[i] experiences yet, helping users accomplish more with fewer steps.

S26 Ultra: where innovation leads

Bringing together the brand’s most advanced innovation in a single device. Powerful performance, an excellent camera system, enhanced intuitive Galaxy AI and Samsung’s first mobile phone with a built-in privacy display[1].

Privacy display has drawn widespread praise since its unveiling. It is a breakthrough in display technology that fundamentally changes how privacy can be protected on a phone at a pixel level. Designed for everyday situations, the hardware and software work as one to protect your privacy.

Built for extended performance, the device delivers the most powerful performance on a Galaxy S series. Powered by a customised mobile processor (Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy[2] ) with significant gains[3] across the CPU, GPU and NPU[4] to support faster, smoother experiences that keep up throughout the day.

The S26 Ultra also features the brands most intuitive and user-friendly AI experience to date. Features like Now Nudge[5] provide proactive and relevant context-aware suggestions. While Now Brief[6] surfaces timely reminders for important events. A choice of agents[7] also helps users to complete tasks with a single button press or voice prompt.

Galaxy S26 Ultra builds on Samsung’s best camera system. Seamlessly integrating capture, editing and sharing into one intuitive workflow. Nightography video,[8] keeps footage vibrant even in low light. Super Steady, [9] comes with a new horizontal lock option for greater stability, even during dynamic movement. Editing is just as easy and straightforward. With the upgraded Photo Assist,[10] users can refine images and express their creativity by simply describing what they want in their own words. While Creative Studio[11] empowers users to easily turn their ideas into polished visuals.From stickers and invitations to personalised wallpapers.

Buds4 series: superior hi-fi sound

Users can enhance the capabilities of the S26 with the new Buds4 series. Which integrated Samsung’s most advanced audio and wearability innovations together in one seamless experience. The Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Buds4 deliver superior hi-fi audio and everyday wearability. Designed to achieve the best listening experience across the Buds series to date. The Buds4 series establishes a new iconic blade design with an engraved pinch control[12] and ultra-sleek ergonomic fit. Powerful hardware and software innovations on the Buds4 Pro (such as a wider woofer and an enhanced Adaptive Equaliser and Active Noise Cancellation[13]) produce rich full-spectrum sound that remains true to the original recording. With the integration of several AI agents[14] and intuitive hands-free controls, the Buds4 series becomes a natural companion to theS26.Extending everyday experiences beyond the phone.

Where to fine one

Starting March 20, the S26 series is available[15] through carriers, retailers, Samsung Shop app and Samsung.com. The S26 series features a unified design language across all models. With shared colour options including cobalt violet, white, black and sky blue. Alongside the exclusive pink gold and silver shadow.

The S26 series is available at these recommended retail prices[16]:

Galaxy S26 Ultra from R30,999 17

from R30,999 Galaxy S26+ from R25,999 17

from R25,999 Galaxy S26 from R20,99917

The Buds4 series is available in two models, theBuds4 Pro and Buds4. Available in distinct colour ways. Including white and black, with a refined matte finish, — and an online-exclusive pink gold for the Buds4 Pro.

The series is available at these recommended retail prices[17].

Galaxy Buds4 – R3,499 18

– R3,499 Galaxy Buds4 Pro – R4,99918

For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+[18] offers comprehensive coverage that protects the devices’ value. Including repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty, and certified expert support available both at home and abroad.

To experience the powerful performance of the newly launched S26 series and Buds4 series, head over to a Galaxy Hangouts Cube in your city. Hosted at various malls and venues in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Umhlanga and Cape Town until 26 April 2026. Hangouts Cube is an immersive, sensory-led journey built around the Galaxy S26 series, showcasing Galaxy AI capabilities in unexpected ways.

For more information about the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds4 series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, SamsungMobilePress.com and Samsung.com.

[1] Samsung’s first built-in privacy display on a smartphone. Must be enabled in settings. Privacy Display feature controls the screen’s viewing range to limit peripheral vision. Some changes in image quality may occur outside the viewing range. When activated, some information may still be visible to others depending on the viewing environment, such as angle or brightness. Caution is advised when exposing sensitive information.

[2] Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

[3] AP performance improvements shown compared to Galaxy S25 Ultra. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

[4] A CPU performance increase of up to 19% means the Galaxy S26 Ultra responds more quickly and handles complex workloads intelligently, even when multiple tasks are running at once. A 39% improvement in NPU performance powers always-on Galaxy AI features that run seamlessly, allowing users to move between tasks without lag or interruption. A 24% boost in GPU performance delivers richer visuals and more fluid gameplay.

[5] Now Nudge feature requires a Samsung Account login. Available functions and features may vary by country, region, and language. Text message prompts currently available with Samsung Messages and certain third-party messaging apps including Google Messages and Google Chat. Based on availability at the time of product launch. May change without notice. Share photos in Now Nudge works by analyzing available image content. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

[6] Now Brief feature requires Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model, apps. Some features may require a network connection. The description of photos provided by moments may not align with the user’s intent. Notifications must be switched on to be used as the recalled data. Recalled data available from supported app notifications, Messages, Gmail and Samsung Wallet and data collected from Gmail is only applicable if the user consents to Personal Data Intelligent’s Gmail read permission. Recalled data for reservation details only available from reservation confirmation messages.

[7] Availability may vary by region/country and language.

[8] Results may vary depending on light condition and/or shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[9] Super Steady results may vary depending on editing method and/or shooting conditions.

[10] Photo Assist may require a network connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. Photo Assist may result in a resized photo. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

[11] Creative Studio feature requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed. Sticker sets only compatible with Samsung Keyboard and can only be shared via Quick Share feature with other Galaxy devices that have One UI 5.0 or later installed and Quick Share app version 13.8.50.x or later.

[12] Galaxy Buds are available to connect as Bluetooth Audio regardless of OS, but to configure advanced settings, Galaxy Buds must be paired with a smartphone with Android 10.0 or above and a minimum of 1.5GB of memory.​ Advanced settings on the quick panel or Buds menu in Settings include Noise Control, Adaptive EQ, Pinch Control and software update. ​Some features are only available on compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones.​ Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

[13] Available on Buds4 Pro.

[14] AI features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone.

[15] Availability may vary by country, region, and carrier. Colour availability may vary depending on country or carrier.

[16] Recommended retail price only. Prices may vary per retailer.

[17] Recommended retail prices only. Prices may vary per retailer.

[18] Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion details may vary by country/region and deductible (service fee) may apply. To be eligible for Samsung Care+ promotion benefit, registration may be required. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/

[i] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain AI features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features. Availability of Galaxy AI features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model and phone carrier.