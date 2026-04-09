Critical low levels at Mabopane Reservoir prompt metro to implement restrictions

Residents in Winterveldt and surrounding areas are facing ongoing water supply disruptions as the Tshwane metro works to stabilise critically low levels at the Mabopane Main Reservoir.

According to the metro, the reservoir – which supplies large parts of Mabopane, Soshanguve and Winterveldt – has dropped to dangerously low levels, prompting urgent intervention measures.

These include reducing water supply to distribution reservoirs, as well as temporarily restricting and closing selected outlets and high-demand zones.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the interventions are necessary to allow the system to recover.

“The Mabopane Main Reservoir is currently sitting at critically low levels, and to restore supply to affected areas such as Winterveld, it is essential that we first rebuild adequate storage.

“We have implemented operational measures, including restricting supply to certain zones, to allow the reservoir to recover to sustainable levels,” said Mashigo.

A wide range of areas have been affected by the supply interruptions, including Mabopane extensions, Rietgat, Soshanguve-NN, Klippan, Tswaing, and several parts of Winterveldt.

Residents in these communities have been urged to use water sparingly during this period to assist in stabilising the system.

Mashigo emphasised that reduced consumption by residents will play a critical role in speeding up recovery efforts.

“We appeal to all residents supplied by the Mabopane system to limit their water usage. This will significantly assist in restoring supply more efficiently,” he said.

The metro has assured residents that once sufficient water levels have been restored in the reservoir, supply to affected areas will be gradually reinstated.

Residents are encouraged to report water-related issues such as burst pipes, leaking meters or sewer blockages to the metro’s call centre.

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