Flu season arrives early as Gauteng urges residents to get vaccinated

As that time of year approaches, the Gauteng Department of Health and other health workers are encouraging residents to go to their nearest healthcare facility to receive their annual flu vaccinations.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD) recently announced that the flu season is expected to begin earlier this year.

In a statement issued on their website, the NICD explains that the 2026 influenza season started in the week of March 9.

The season is officially declared when surveillance exceeds the defined level for the season to start and is sustained for two consecutive weeks.

The 2026, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season also started in the week of March 9. RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild flu-like symptoms, but can cause severe illness in infants, older adults, and those with underlying health conditions.

The NICD says that the fact that both the flu and RSV seasons are starting at the same time means clinicians could potentially see a high number of patients with respiratory illness in medical facilities in the coming weeks.

The influenza vaccine is available in public clinics free of charge on first come-first serve basis.

Some of the more vulnerable groups include those who are 65 years or older, and those with with a history of underlying health conditions.

Health Promoter for the Tshwane District Health Services, from Sub-District 1, Boingotlo Maleswena, says that the vaccine plays a crucial role in protecting individuals and communities from the severe impacts of seasonal flu.

The influenza vaccine will be accessible at all public health facilities until the conclusion of the influenza season.

“It’s important for everyone to get their flu shots so that if you don’t get the flu, you don’t fall victim to fatigue and other related symptoms as your immune system will be prepared for that, and not be compromised during the season,” Maleswena said.

Some of the common symptoms of influenza include, but are not limited to runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing.

Always remember to cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, wash your hands regularly, avoid close contact with sick people, and stay at home if you’re sick.

Parents and caregivers are also urged to take children who experience difficulties with breathing, not drinking enough fluids and experience deteriorating symptoms to the nearest health facility or healthcare providers for medical attention without delay.

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