New housing partnership set to tackle city’s growing housing backlog

The Tshwane metro is addressing its housing challenges through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC) and Housing Company Tshwane.

The agreement is expected to accelerate the delivery of affordable and dignified housing across the metro while unlocking new funding opportunities.

The partnership brings together the metro’s land and planning capabilities with the NHFC’s financing power and Housing Company Tshwane’s development expertise.

This integrated approach is aimed at overcoming financial constraints that have slowed down housing delivery in the past.

MMC for Human Settlements, Alderman Aaron Maluleka, welcomed the agreement, describing it as a crucial intervention in addressing the metro’s housing backlog.

“This strategic partnership represents a critical step toward unlocking new sources of finance, broadening housing typologies, and accelerating project implementation, particularly in the context of the metro’s current fiscal constraints,” said Maluleka.

He added that the collaboration will enable the metro to explore alternative funding mechanisms while sharing financial risk among partners, allowing more housing developments to move from planning stages to construction.

“This is expected to highly increase the number of projects reaching financial close and ultimately being delivered to residents.

“The initiative will support a wide range of housing options designed to cater to different income groups,” said Maluleka.

Maluleka said these include affordable rental units, social housing, incremental housing, and first-home finance solutions.

By diversifying housing typologies, the metro aims to respond more effectively to the varied needs of its growing population.

The developments will be strategically located in areas that provide residents with access to essential services and opportunities.

This includes proximity to public transport routes, schools, healthcare facilities, and economic hubs, ensuring that housing developments contribute to improved quality of life and not just shelter.

Maluleka emphasised that the partnership goes beyond delivering housing and will also play a role in stimulating local economic development.

“Projects will be structured to maximise job creation, promote the participation of small, medium and micro enterprises, and facilitate skills transfer within communities,” he said.

ALSO READ: Wierdapark residents reach breaking point over neglected Koedoe Park

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel