Pretoria man found guilty of brutal murder of taxi manager

A Pretoria man has been found guilty of the brutal murder of an Atteridgeville taxi manager following a fatal shooting that also left another man injured.

The Pretoria High Court convicted Obvious Lindokuhle Magudulela (32) on Thursday of premeditated murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, after the State presented compelling eyewitness and police testimony linking him to the crime.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the charges relate to the fatal shooting of taxi manager Jan Njomo and the attempted murder of Kgomotso Mokwena.

“On July 01, 2022, at approximately 05:00, Njomo was involved in an argument with two taxi marshals. During the altercation, he instructed them to refrain from engaging with him directly and instead report any concerns to the office. Thereafter, Njomo approached another taxi manager to recount the incident.

“While speaking to the other manager, Magudulela suddenly opened fire on Njomo. Njomo fell to the ground after being shot, and a stray bullet struck Mokwena, who was standing nearby. Magudulela then continued to shoot Njomo while he was on the ground, before fleeing the scene. Njomo was declared dead at the scene.”

Mahanjana said following investigations, Magudulela was arrested on October 21, 2022, while hiding in Pretoria West. He has remained in custody since his arrest, following the NPA’s successful opposition to his bail application.

“During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty and denied involvement in the crimes. However, Advocate Mokautu Masilo presented compelling evidence, including testimony from three eyewitnesses and police officials who attended the scene, ultimately proving the State’s case beyond a reasonable doubt.

She added that the matter has been postponed to September 21–25, 2026 for sentencing proceedings.

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