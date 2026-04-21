Fire hazard reed bush cleared after safety concerns

Residents living near Eden Retirement Resort, north of Pretoria, can finally breathe a sigh of relief after a dense reed bush, which had long posed both a safety and fire hazard, was cleared.

The overgrown vegetation had become a growing concern for the community, with residents warning that it created an ideal hiding spot for criminals as well as a significant fire risk to nearby homes.

According to community members, the bush had remained unattended for some time, allowing it to thicken and become increasingly difficult to manage.

Its location, close to residential properties, heightened fears that a fire could easily spread, especially during dry and windy conditions.

The intervention by AfriForum Noord van die Berg’s Neighbourhood Team has now brought much-needed relief.

Zanell Janse van Vuuren from AfriForum said the decision to clear the area was driven by urgent safety concerns raised by residents.

“This reed bush had become a serious threat to the community. Not only was it a potential hideout for criminal activity, but it also posed a real fire danger to surrounding homes.

‘We believe in taking proactive steps to protect our communities, and this was one of those situations where immediate action was necessary,” she said.

She added that community involvement remains key in addressing such challenges.

“When residents come together and raise concerns, it allows organisations like ours to step in and assist where possible. This is about creating safer environments for everyone.”

Residents in the area welcomed the initiative, describing the bush as a long-standing problem that had caused anxiety among families.

One resident, who lives close to the cleared area, said the situation had become increasingly worrying over time.

“We were always nervous, especially late at night because the reed bush was all over along the Rachel de Beer Street. You couldn’t see who or what was hiding in there,” said Theresapark resident Queen van Dyk.

Van Dyk also highlighted the fire risk, noting how quickly a small spark could have turned into a disaster.

“With all that dry vegetation, it was just waiting for something to go wrong. We are entering autumn: the place will be dry and fire can spread quickly to our homes.

“We are grateful something was done before it got to that point,” she said.

She said the clean-up not only improves visibility in the area but also removes a key environmental risk, making the surroundings safer and more secure for both residents and visitors to the retirement resort.

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