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Malaria: Don’t ignore these symptoms

Health officials are urging residents to stay alert as early symptoms can be easily overlooked, delaying life-saving treatment.

11 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Malaria: Don’t ignore these symptoms
Residents are urged not to ignore these symptoms of Malaria. Photo: Stock

Malaria cases are rising in Gauteng, placing Pretoria residents on alert as health officials warn that early symptoms are often mistaken for flu or fatigue.

Malaria symptoms are described as flu-like and non-specific, including:

Fever
Chills
Headache
Muscle/joint pain

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, malaria cases in the province have increased significantly in recent months, with hundreds of infections and multiple deaths already recorded this year.

Also read: Warning: Malaria spike in Gauteng as 414 cases and 11 deaths recorded in 2026

The department has warned that while Gauteng — including Pretoria — is not a malaria-endemic area, the rise is being driven largely by travel to high-risk regions such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, as well as seasonal factors such as increased rainfall and mosquito activity.

Officials have also raised concerns over delayed diagnosis, noting that symptoms are often mistaken for flu, which can lead to severe illness or death if treatment is not started early.

However, a suburb-by-suburb breakdown indicating which Pretoria areas have recorded the most cases is not yet available.

Also read: Warning: Level 4 thunderstorm alert issued for Pretoria on Tuesday

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11 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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