United effort moves to fix safety flaws at Theresapark school

A collaborative effort between community stakeholders and law enforcement agencies has set in motion a series of action plans aimed at improving safety and accessibility at Theresapark Secondary School.

The initiative follows a recent community meeting held, where residents and key stakeholders raised concerns about ongoing safety challenges, particularly around the school environment.

As a result, selected community representatives were tasked with engaging relevant authorities and ensuring that feedback is communicated transparently to the broader community.

Building on this, a follow-up meeting took place and brought together key role players, including the TMPD, the Pretoria North SAPS, school management, and the school governing body (SGB).

The session was chaired by CPF Pretoria North Chairperson Oupa Nthite, with active participation from community representatives such as Stockey Seageng and Hazel Lekalakakala from CPF Sector 2.

Discussions during the meeting were described as constructive and solution-driven, resulting in three primary resolutions focused on addressing safety concerns, particularly in the area surrounding the school’s west gate.

Pretoria North CPF spokesperson Lebo Moloi said it was agreed that the CPF Executive Chair would engage with Ward 98 Councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen, alongside the school, to escalate the matter to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) at a provincial level.

She said this step is seen as critical in securing the institutional support required to implement the proposed interventions effectively.

Moloi said the school committed to reaching out to local businesses for assistance.

“The aim is to secure donations in the form of capital, equipment, or financial support to help address infrastructure and safety-related challenges within the school environment.

“Another key focus area identified was the condition of the west gate surroundings. Resources will be mobilised to clean and rehabilitate the area, which has been flagged as a concern for both safety and accessibility,” she said.

She said a dedicated meeting with scholar transport operators is expected to take place soon.

“This engagement aims to streamline transport arrangements and further enhance learner safety, particularly during peak school hours.”

Moloi emphasised the importance of collaboration in addressing community challenges.

“The outcomes of this engagement reflect a strong commitment from both the community and institutional stakeholders to work collaboratively in addressing local challenges and improving safety at the school,” said Moloi.

Moloi added that ongoing communication and accountability will be key to ensuring the success of the initiative.

“Community members are encouraged to remain engaged and informed as these plans progress, so that we can ensure sustained improvement and collective responsibility,” she said.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson for MEC Lebogang Maile, Onwabile Lubhelwana, confirmed that Theresapark Secondary School has been prioritised for a major infrastructure upgrade.

“The school has been prioritised for the replacement of mobile classrooms with permanent brick-and-mortar structures. The project is currently at pre-plan stage 4, which involves property resolution, and a town planning application has already been submitted to the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development,” said Lubhelwana.

Lubhelwana added that while the long-term project is being finalised, the department will continue to assist the school with any short-term infrastructure needs.

“On matters of scholar transport safety and co-ordination, the SGB and the District School Safety Co-ordinator are engaging with the TMPD for the necessary interventions,” said Lubhelwana.

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