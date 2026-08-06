Casual Day aims to support more than 200 Pretoria disability projects

More than 200 disability support projects for beneficiaries in and around Pretoria are expected to benefit from funds raised through Casual Day 2026 as organisers seek to expand community participation and rebuild fundraising levels following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign, now in its 32nd year, will take place on Friday, September 4 under the theme ‘Beat As One: Rhythm Matters’, highlighting the importance of inclusion and the contribution every person can make to society. Organisers say the campaign continues to provide critical financial support to organisations and schools serving people with disabilities across the country.

Pretoria remains a key focus area for the campaign because of both its large population and the significant number of people living with disabilities in the capital city.

The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) estimate that about 17% of South Africa’s population consists of persons with disabilities.

In the Pretoria area, with a population of about 4.1-million, they estimate that about 686 500 people are living with disabilities.

One of this year’s beneficiaries is the Eersterust Care and Training Centre, which was selected by Eskort as its Casual Day 2025 beneficiary. Through the company’s participation, about R53 800 was handed over to the centre on July 30.

Melvin Hoods, CEO of the Centre, explained the facility provides daily care, skills development and support services to people with intellectual and multiple disabilities.

“The funding will help sustain our programmes, improve the quality of care and create greater opportunities for independence and inclusion for those it serves,” said Hoods, whose father and mother, Dr Willie Hoods and Gloria Hoods, pioneered the facility in 1980.

Funds raised through Casual Day also support organisations across Pretoria that provide rehabilitation, early intervention, education, employment creation and community-based support services for people with disabilities.

Therina Wentzel, national director of the NCPD, encourages more businesses in Pretoria to adopt disability organisations and projects as Casual Day beneficiaries to strengthen support across the city.

The campaign continues to grow its network of beneficiaries, with eight new organisations in Pretoria joining this year as beneficiaries after meeting registration requirements.

Many of these organisations receive little or no government funding, making Casual Day an important source of income for services ranging from formal education and daily meals to assistive devices, residential care and day programmes.

Wentzel said funds from last year’s campaign were also used to train police officers and justice officials in Pretoria on the challenges experienced by people with disabilities who are affected by gender-based violence.

“National funding also supports programmes addressing work readiness and rural development. Financial assistance is also provided to police officers and soldiers who acquire disabilities while performing their duties,” said Wentzel.

Among Pretoria’s long-standing beneficiaries are Alma School, Tshwane Blind Care, Transoranje Institute, Tshwane Rehabilitation Centre, Pathways Pretoria, New Hope School, Pretoria School, Dominican School for the Deaf, and several other schools and community organisations supporting people with disabilities.

Other beneficiaries include Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, Kungwini in Pretoria East, and YANA in the Moot.

Members of the council and its provincial organisations will visit government departments and businesses that support the campaign to thank partners, sell stickers and promote inclusion.

In Pretoria, visits are planned to the headquarters of the SAPS, the Department of Defence and the Department of Justice, while Alma School will host activities featuring Ghapi and Klitsgras Drumming, who appeared in the Casual Day television advertisement.

Wentzel explained they hope to raise R25-million this year. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign raised R34-million annually, but last year’s total reached R23-million.

“The campaign is still recovering after losing several major corporate supporters during the pandemic, although new partners continue to join. Retail partners remain the largest source of sticker sales through barcode purchases at checkout points, while digital sticker sales introduced in 2020 continue to grow even though most supporters still prefer physical stickers,” said Wentzel.

Community organisations, choirs and performers also organise fundraising concerts, with proceeds often being used to provide wheelchairs for identified children in Pretoria. Universities and TVET colleges also participate, with support extending to disability units at these institutions.

Wentzel said the organisation remains optimistic despite fundraising challenges and believes South Africans will continue helping to improve the lives of the country’s largest minority group. She said support is needed now more than at any point during the organisation’s 87-year history, as government support for persons with disabilities has declined.

“Every person with a disability who enters the labour market or becomes an entrepreneur contributes to the economy and becomes less dependent on grants and free medical services, making investment in disability inclusion beneficial for the country.”

– Click here to watch the learners of the Eersterust Care and Training Centre celebrate the Centre’s Casual Day donation:

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