What's On in Pretoria?

FRIDAY

Fokofpolisiekar @ Stoetbul Parkview, Moreleta Park

Live renditions of their top hits and some exclusive performances. Starts 16:00. Enquiries: 067 438 1738.

Koeke en Terte Die Gameshow @ Yami Rib & Burger, Sinoville

’n Ladies Night vir jonk en oud, enkel of getroud. Koek of Tert. Met Timothy Kieswetter, die bekende Gesonde Seks-terapeut en komediant. Geen onder 18’s. 19:00. Kaartjies via iTickets. Navrae: 012 534 3206.

You, Me & RNB @ Moonshine Menlyn, Time Square Casino

We’re celebrating the queens the best way we know how – with great music, good vibes, and unforgettable moments. Join us for an R&B experience featuring timeless classics, sing-along favourites, and a beautiful atmosphere made for celebrating. Gather your girls, dress to impress, and let’s raise a glass to the incredible women who deserve it all. Starts 18:00. No under-18s. Enquiries: 012 003 6176.

SATURDAY

Conversations around the table @ 677 Paul Street, Rietvlei View Country Estates

Real talk. Real women. Theme: Shades of Pink. Breakfast, lunch and goodie bag included. Starts 10:00. Enquiries: 073 123 8219.

Garsfontein Mandjiedans @ Tuks Stoeisaal, Serenestraat 24

Bring eie verversings en breekgoed. Drag: Netjies, geen kortbroeke of plakkies. Mans dra asb kraaghemde. Musiek deur Tobie. Van 19:30 tot laat. Bespreek: Johan van Vuuren 083 563 0310.

InsideOut Winter WineFest @ InsideOut Rockfields, Lenchen Avenue, Rooihuiskraal North, Centurion

Featuring 20+ exceptional wine farms, artisan stalls and live music. Kids’ play area. Starts 10:30–17:00. Enquiries: 012 880 5181

Karnaval @ Ons Plek Derdepoort, Swaanstraat 17

Kosstalletjies, kunstenaars, vermaak, speletjies en kompetisies. 09:00–17:00. Navrae: Elize 082 772 1821 of elize@helpendehand.co.za

Quagga Centre Race @ Quagga Shopping Centre, corner of WF Nkomo and Quagga streets

Distances: 5km/10km/21.1km/32km. Medals to all finishers within cut-off times. There will also be a lucky draw. Late entries only on August 7 between 12:00–17:00 and on race day 05:30–06:30 at the venue. Enquiries: 078 220 5783 or 083 379 9830.

SUNDAY

Galpalooza @ Railways Café, Irene

Unique festival that celebrates and honours the incredible women in the SA Music & Creative scene. Line-up: Jodie Reid, Maddy Behrens, Just Mia, ISandi, Tuin, Takhaar, Cynthesizer, Swandy, Sarah Jade, Black Heidi and After Agatha. 12:00–23:00. Enquiries: 084 018 5098.

Wine Walk 2026 @ Irene Country Club

Stroll through the picturesque grounds while enjoying a curated selection of wines from renowned estates and delicious gourmet bites. Live entertainment. Starts 14:00. Tickets on Quicket. Enquiries: 064 766 9558.

Women’s Day Celebration @ Pretoria Botanical Garden

Shopping and exhibitors, live music and entertainment, delicious food and drinks, inspiring talks and wellness experiences as well as amazing prizes and giveaways. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Cansa. Starts 09:00–15:00. Tickets at Howler.co.za. Enquiries: Roshnie 079 058 2669.

MONDAY

Grease Lightning Music Day Jol @ Irene Village Mall

Step back into the fabulous ’50s for a day of music, dance, and old-school fun. Enjoy live performances, American-style food stalls, community vibes, and plenty of good times and great tunes! Dress-up theme: Grease/1950s. Pretoria’s Vintage Decor & Gift show will also be there. 10:00–17:00. Enquiries: 063 237 0373.

COMING SOON

Lig en Ritme Fees @ NG Tygerpoort, Henrylaan 51 – 12–14 Aug

Maak reg vir die jaarlikse hoogtepunt op Pretoria se sosiale kalender: ’n fees van musiek, gemeenskap, kreatiwiteit en hoop waarin ons die Here se Li gen Lewe vier. Vrydag se feesdag vind op Laerskool Tygerpoort se sportvelde plaas. Vermaak: Nataniël (12–13 Aug), Saxby Twins, Arno Jordaan en Riaan Benadé. 17:30–22:30. Kaartjies op Quicket. Navrae: 012 809 0107.

Cluedo – The Mystery of Blackburn Estate @ Irene Village Theatre, 1 Pioneer Road, Irene – Aug 14

Choose a room. Follow the clues. Team up with the cast as the mystery unfolds around you in a thrilling, laugh-out-loud game of Cluedo. One-hour immersive experience. 16:00. Tickets: Quicket. Enquiries: 084 804 0490.

Kaskar 2026 @ NG Universiteitsoord – 14 Aug

Verskillende spanne, jonk en oud, trek weer weg om te sien wie die meeste en die vinnigste rondom die kerk kan hardloop. Fondsinsameling vir kerk en projekte. Hul samel ook nie-bederfbare kos in vir Drive to Survive. 15:00 Navrae: 066 408 0909.

Messy but Mighty @ Rockfields Theatre, Sereletsa Street, Centurion – Aug 15

A powerful morning for ladies designed to remind women that the most chaotic seasons often reveal the strongest version of ourselves. In the middle of the confusion, pressure, and broken pieces, courage is born, faith grows deeper, and strength rises. Inspiring speakers: Lynette Beer, Ivy Sutton and Maretha Bruwer. 08:00–13:00. Tickets on tixsa.co.za. Enquiries: 072 282 2203.

Trails for Trunks @ Hedianga Farm, plot 85 Achilles Drive, Olympus AH – Aug 16

HERD’s World Elephant Day Fun Run. Distances: 2/5/10/15k, dog-friendly. Every step on the trails helps support the rescued Jabulani Herd and contributes to their ongoing care and well-being at HERD. 08:00. Register here: https://www.entryninja.com/…/83674-trails-for-trunks. Enquiries: 082 455 1075.

Jak de Priester Van Sally tot Somerset-Wes @ Centurion teater – 21 Aug

’n Viering van 25 jaar se musiek en stories. Die aand sluit ook bekendstelling van sy boek, Jak de Priester – Van Sally tot Somerset-Wes, in. ’n Persoonlike huldeblyk aan sy lewe, loopbaan en die stories agter die musiek. 19:30 Kaartjies via Quicket. Navrae: 063 376 4982

Moonlight Festival @ Riverside Castle, Plot 204, Graham Road, Centurion – Aug 21

Join us for a magical evening under the stars, filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks, live music, and great company. Live music and food stalls. 16:00–21:00. Bookings: www.riversidecastle.co.za/moonlight-events Enquiries: 082 771 4626.

Agter die Spykergordyn kunsuitstalling @ SA Akademie vir Wetenskap en Kuns, Ziervogelstraat 574, Arcadia – 22 Aug

Kunstenaar: Diek Grobler, opening deur Prof. Elriede Dreyer. Animasiefilms, tekeninge en afdrukke geskep met speldeskerm. 11:00 RSVP teen 17 Augustus by melanie@akademie.co.za

Blues by die Kruispad Vol. 2 @ Fairtree Atterbury Teater – 28 Aug

Beleef die tydlose musiek van blues- en bluesrock-legendes soos Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix en Joe Bonamassa. Met: Nelmarie Rabie (sang), Christiaan Rabie (kitaar en sang), Marcel Dednam (klavier, keys en agtergrondsang), Deryn Dednam (saksofoon en agtergrondsang), Werner Spies (baskitaar) en Peter Auret (dromme). 19:00 Kaartjies by seatme.co.za. Navrae: 012 942 5951.

Bos Boogie Music Festival @ 301 Moepel Street, Derdepoort – Aug 28–30

18 bands over 3 days including Jan Blohm, Radio Kalahari Orkes, Droom Sindroom, Takhaar and more! Download AMFI app to buy tickets. Enquiries: 082 698 8450.

Market@Magalies, 717 21st Avenue, Rietfontein – Aug 28–Sep 1

Tea garden, handmade products include steelwork, woodwork and upholstery. Fundraiser for Magalies Special School. Enquiries: marketatmagalies@gmail.com

Roadhouse Bikers Festival @ Wondermil, plot 145 Wallmansthall Road, Waterval – Aug 29

Fun games and exciting lucky draws, unique stalls and live entertainment. Starts 08:00.

New World Championship Yard Sale @ Parking lot, New World Menlyn shop 139A – Aug 29 & 30

Expect exceptional prices on appliances, electronics, TVs, audio, gaming, gadgets, watches, home products, and more. Also: food stalls, sporting challenges and family activities, giveaways and competitions, spend-to-win opportunities, live entertainment and performances, brand activations. Starts 09:00–16:30. Enquiries: 012 368 1104.

Transoranje Fun Run @ 855 WF Nkomo Street – August 29

Lace up your running shoes and join us for a morning of fun and community spirit while supporting the learners of Transoranje School for the Deaf! Medals for all finishers. Visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSemRuCwtiPjQnKTa1SgKTXlY-tuQWZyLxVppwemYwmY4nM9BA/viewform to register. Starts 07:00.

Devine Market @ 203 Lynnwood Road, Brooklyn – Aug 30

Unique and handmade goods for sale; children art welcome; coffee shop. Starts 10:00–15:00. Enquiries: Rici 072 324 0481.

The Staccatos @ Menlyn Barnyard, corner of Atterbury & Lois – Aug 30

The Staccatos celebrate 65 years of music and uphold their reputation as South Africa’s longest-running band. Back by popular demand with a fresh playlist packed with roof-raising hits. Starts 15:00. Tickets on www.barnyard.co.za Enquiries: 012 880 2727.

Lentefees @ NG Skuilkrans – 4&5 Sept

Ons gaan die hele naweek deur kuier, eet, dans, werk, speel, kompeteer, feesvier en lof bring! Vrydag 16:00–20:00 Trompoppiesvertoning 17:00, Saterdag 08:00–14:00.

Sammy Marks Family Spring Market @ Ditsong: Sammy Marks Museum – Sept 12

Historic Mile Walk, live music, vintage cars, food and craft stalls, kids’ entertainment (jumping castle, appearance by Bluey), house tours, lawn games. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 012 492 5769.

Jacaranda City Marathon @ Rietondale High School – Oct 24

Distances: 5/10/21.2/42.2km. Entries now open on Entry Ninja. First 500 finishers receive medals. Enquiries: 087 097 0011.