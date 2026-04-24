Help find missing Mamelodi East pensioner

Police need help in locating 66-year-old Solomon Sekhobela from Section 14 in Mamelodi East, who went missing on March 14.

He was seen wearing a blue denim, orange T-shirt, black blazer and boots on the day of his disappearance.

Police spokesperson Constable Penelope Khulong said his son reported him missing.

Khulong said that according to the son, on the morning of March 14, he was at home with his father. His father then left the house without saying where he was going.

The son went to look for his father at his normal haunts, but to no avail. He said his father always returned home before.

Solomon Sekhobela is reported to have a mental condition.

Police further said there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to call Mamelodi East SAPS on 012 815 7079 or on Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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