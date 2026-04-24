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Help find missing Mamelodi East pensioner

Solomon Sekhobela was last seen wearing a blue denim, orange t-shirt, black blazer and boots on March 14. He has a mental disorder.

12 minutes ago
Stephen Selaluke 1 minute read
Title: Solomon Sekhobela Caption: Solomon Sekhobela from Mamelodi East who went missing on March 14. Description: Solomon Sekhobela from Mamelodi East who went missing on March 14.

Police need help in locating 66-year-old Solomon Sekhobela from Section 14 in Mamelodi East, who went missing on March 14.

He was seen wearing a blue denim, orange T-shirt, black blazer and boots on the day of his disappearance.

Police spokesperson Constable Penelope Khulong said his son reported him missing.

Khulong said that according to the son, on the morning of March 14, he was at home with his father. His father then left the house without saying where he was going.

The son went to look for his father at his normal haunts, but to no avail. He said his father always returned home before.

Solomon Sekhobela is reported to have a mental condition.

Police further said there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to call Mamelodi East SAPS on 012 815 7079 or on Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Deceased’s family demands hospital compensation for missing cellphone

Do you have more information about the story?

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12 minutes ago
Stephen Selaluke 1 minute read

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Stephen Selaluke

Stephen Selaluke is a seasoned journalist with over 10 years of experience in community journalism. He is currently working for the largest community newspaper in Pretoria, Rekord. He is the eyes and ears of his community, always keeping the community updated on what is happening in their area, whether good news or bad.
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