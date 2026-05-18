North police and CPF partner to expand mobile services across Akasia precinct

Residents within the Akasia policing precinct in the north of Pretoria are set to benefit from improved access to police services following the introduction of a mobile Community Service Centre (CSC) initiative by Akasia SAPS.

The outreach programme, which recently operated from Wonderpark Mall, was led by the Akasia SAPS Social Crime Prevention Unit in partnership with the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit of Tshwane North District and CPF Sector 2.

The initiative aims to bring police services closer to communities while also raising awareness about GBV.

Community members were able to access services such as document certification, opening criminal cases, receiving information related to policing matters, and engaging with officers on GBV awareness campaigns without having to visit the police station.

According to Akasia SAPS sector manager Sergeant Thabo Mphioe, the initiative was introduced not only to improve accessibility to police services but also to encourage victims of GBV to come forward and report cases.

“The initiative was also aimed at encouraging GBV victims to come forward and report cases as GBV remains one of the major concerns within communities,” said Mphioe.

He said the mobile CSC truck was stationed at Wonderpark Mall as many residents from all three Akasia SAPS sectors regularly visit the shopping centre, particularly during month-end periods.

CPF Akasia executive committee Deputy Chairperson Paulina Seboloki said the CPF informed residents about the initiative through various community WhatsApp groups.

She explained that Wonderpark Mall was not the only location identified for the mobile services and that the initiative would eventually expand to other malls and shopping complexes across the Akasia policing area.

“It is not only Wonderpark Mall. The truck will be deployed at malls and shopping complexes around the Akasia SAPS policing area. We also have areas such as The Orchards where the truck can operate from,” she added.

Seboloki further noted that the initiative was introduced to help reduce long queues at the Akasia police station, which currently operates from the municipal clinic premises, where space remains limited.

“There are no challenges, but SAPS together with the CPF are trying to avoid long queues at the police station because the space is not enough,” she said.

The initiative has already received positive feedback from residents, with many community members calling for regular deployment of the mobile CSC truck to assist with essential police services.

Seboloki confirmed that plans are already in place to continue expanding the programme to more areas, with dates expected to be communicated to residents in due course.

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