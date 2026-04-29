Collect your SASSA May grants next week

Pretoria beneficiaries are reminded that SASSA will begin paying out May social grants next week, with older persons, disability, and children’s grants each allocated specific payment dates.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed social grant payment dates for May 2026:

Older Person’s Grant: May 5, 2026

Disability Grant: May 6, 2026

Children’s Grant: May 7, 2026

SASSA earlier said its ongoing grant review process is helping prevent irregular payments and is saving the government about R44 million a month.

The agency said its intensified social grant review process has saved the government approximately R44 million per month, translating to about R0.5 billion annually, as it tightens controls to ensure that social assistance reaches only eligible beneficiaries.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou said the review process, introduced at the start of the 2025/2026 financial year, is aimed at strengthening the effectiveness, reliability and integrity of the social assistance system, while guarding against wasteful expenditure in a constrained fiscal environment.

Matlou said the social grant review process is an important step not only to safeguard the integrity of the social assistance programme but also to ensure that public funds are directed to those who need them most, including reducing fraud and misuse of public funds.

As part of efforts to modernise the system and ease pressure at local offices, SASSA has rolled out compulsory biometric enrolment for all new grant applications, implemented life certification for identified beneficiaries, and introduced a self-service portal that allows beneficiaries to complete life certification remotely through e-Life Certification.

“Going forward, SASSA will progressively make the social grant review process available through self-service platforms to improve accessibility, efficiency, and convenience for beneficiaries,” Matlou said.

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