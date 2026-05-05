Sinoville CPF seeks more volunteers to strengthen Sector 4 patrols

Residents of Doornpoort are being called on to play a more active role in community safety as Sector 4 of the Sinoville Community Police Forum (SCPF) intensifies its drive to recruit additional volunteer patrollers.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns about crime and the need for increased visibility on the streets, particularly during night hours.

The SCPF, which works closely with the Sinoville SAPS, relies heavily on community members to act as the eyes and ears of the neighbourhood.

According to Sinoville CPF PRO Ammi Klingenberg, patrollers play a vital role in deterring crime and ensuring quicker responses to incidents by reporting suspicious activity in real time.

“Even if an hour patrol once or twice a week at night helps. Every extra pair of eyes makes a difference,” she said.

She said the CPF’s latest campaign highlights the tangible impact of volunteer patrollers in strengthening crime prevention efforts.

“Increased patrols contribute to stronger crime deterrence, as criminals are less likely to act in areas where there is visible community presence.

“In addition, more volunteers mean wider area coverage, reducing blind spots across Sector 4.”

Klingenberg said visibility remains a key factor in community safety as regular patrols not only create a sense of security among residents but also foster a proactive environment where suspicious behaviour is quickly identified and reported.

This, in turn, leads to faster detection and response, helping to prevent situations from escalating.

“The initiative also strengthens the partnership between the community and SAPS, reinforcing a collaborative approach to fighting crime.”

To become a patroller, residents must meet a few basic requirements.

Prospective volunteers need to be registered SCPF members, have access to a two-way radio, and undergo the necessary training.

Klingenberg confirmed that all radio users receive training, ensuring that communication during patrols remains effective and co-ordinated.

Importantly, volunteers must reside within the Sinoville policing precinct, as local knowledge is considered crucial in identifying unusual activity and understanding community-specific challenges.

Despite these requirements, the CPF emphasises that volunteering is flexible and designed to accommodate different schedules.

Residents are encouraged to contribute whatever time they can, with even limited participation making a meaningful impact.

The call for more patrollers reflects a broader push to build safer communities through collective responsibility.

“By increasing the number of active volunteers, the CPF aims to enhance street-level visibility, improve response times, and ultimately reduce crime in the area.”

Ammi reiterated that community involvement remains one of the most effective tools in crime prevention.

“Every patrol counts. Every report helps. And every extra pair of eyes makes a difference,” she said.

Residents interested in joining Sector 4 patrols are encouraged to contact the Sinoville CPF and take the first step towards becoming part of a community-driven safety network.

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