‘Everyone is welcome’: Family shares funeral details for Phillip

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Phillip Bezuidenhout, who died following the Steve Biko Road crash.

According to the family’s notice, the funeral service will be held on May 13, 2026, at the AGS Herlewingsentrum in Parktown Estates, Pretoria.

The service will be led by Pastor Johan Rademeyer and will start at 10:30/11:00.

The family has indicated that everyone who knew Phillip is welcome to attend the service.

After the service, the procession will depart for Zandfontein Cemetery.

Phillip Bezuidenhout died following a crash at the intersection of Steve Biko Road and Booysen Street in Gezina on May 3.

According to police, the vehicle in which he was a passenger collided with another car before veering off the road and crashing into a lamp pole.

Phillip’s mother, Frieda, described him as a passionate young man with a big heart who touched many lives.

“Phillip was so loved, and if you knew him, you would know he was like a ray of sunshine,” she said.

He was one of three children and leaves behind his parents and two older brothers.

Meanwhile, a local singer, Johan Piek, has written a song in honour of Phillip.

Watch the video here:

The family has made it clear that the legacy they want for Phillip is one that brings change. They have pleaded with the community not to honour him through racing, but rather by putting an end to illegal street racing altogether.

The fatal crash has reignited long-standing concerns around illegal street racing along Steve Biko Road in Gezina. The DA in Tshwane has called on the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) to take urgent action, saying the area has become a hotspot for racing, particularly on Sundays.

DA spokesperson on community safety, Alderman Ally Makhafula, said the issue has been reported repeatedly, with councillors raising concerns for years and even submitting a petition to the municipality.

Makhafula said proposals such as temporary rumble strips to deter speeding were previously suggested but rejected, and described the response to the problem as insufficient.

TMPD, however, said it regularly deploys officers to the area and conducts roadblocks, with several arrests made in the past for drunk driving and other traffic violations.

The department added that it will continue enforcement efforts and is exploring additional measures with other stakeholders to curb illegal street racing.

It is believed that both drivers remain in a critical condition in hospital, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Also read: ‘No races in his honour’: Grieving mother pleads for end to illegal street racing\

Also read: Young man killed in Steve Biko Road crash remembered as ‘ray of sunshine’

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