Olievenhoutbosch man faces rape charges

A 46-year-old resident of Olievenhoutbosch made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court facing charges of allegedly sexually assaulting his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reports that the man is charged with two counts of rape-related incidents that reportedly took place on January 31 and April 18 at their home in Olievenhoutbosch.

The NPA regional spokesperson for the Gauteng Division in Pretoria, Lumka Mahanjana, stated that the alleged assaults occurred during times when the complainant’s mother was away and the accused was responsible for supervising the teenager.

“On two separate occasions, the stepfather raped his stepdaughter at their place of residence in Olievenhoutbosch when the mother was not around and the victim was left in his care,” Mahanjana explained.

The NPA also revealed that the teenager informed her aunt about the incidents after the second occurrence. Following this, the aunt alerted the victim’s mother, who then notified the police.

The accused was arrested on May 3 and remains in custody as legal proceedings continue. The case has been postponed to May 12 for bail application, with the state indicating it will oppose any bail application.

“The National Prosecuting Authority intends to oppose his release on bail,” confirmed Mahanjana.

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