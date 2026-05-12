Theft and sabotage cripple military sites

South Africa’s military infrastructure is facing mounting pressure as theft, sabotage and alleged organised criminal activity continue to plague several military bases across the country, including some in Pretoria, prompting renewed calls for accountability from the DA.

The party says the situation has escalated into a national security crisis after repeated incidents involving stolen weapons, damaged infrastructure, and alleged criminal infiltration at bases. These include Tek Base in Lyttelton, the Mobile Deployment Wing at Swartkop, the Wahlmansthal depot, and the naval base in Simon’s Town.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that three R4 assault rifles and a grenade launcher were stolen during a burglary at Tek Base. The break-in was discovered on April 27 after an SANDF member returned from an official funeral in Mafikeng.

According to the SANDF, burglars forcefully opened a storeroom door and are believed to have gained access to the premises by cutting through the perimeter fence surrounding the military base.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has already called on Defence Minister Angie Motshekga in 2024 to urgently address what it described as ‘alarming security failures’ at bases.

AfriForum highlighted ongoing theft and repeated security breaches at the Wallmansthal depot north of Pretoria, one of the SANDF’s largest vehicle depots. The organisation stressed the urgent need for stronger security measures and swift intervention to protect military infrastructure and assets.

DA spokesperson on defence and military veterans, Chris Hattingh, said the minister must urgently account for what is being done to restore security at military installations.

According to the DA, concerns intensified after reports of the burglary.

It was followed by an attempted theft at the Mobile Deployment Wing at Swartkop in the second week of May involving high-value communications cables and generators linked to radar and air force command systems.

Hattingh warned that the repeated targeting of military infrastructure points to a broader collapse in security systems.

“This is no longer ordinary theft. It is a national security failure,” he said.

The DA alleges that copper cables and electrical infrastructure have become frequent targets because of their resale value, leaving key defence facilities vulnerable and operational systems compromised.

At Wahlmansthal in Pretoria North, thieves reportedly dug up and stole the main electrical cable from within the military base’s own security perimeter.

Hattingh said this raised serious concerns about the SANDF’s ability to protect sensitive installations.

“This is particularly alarming because it shows criminals operating inside supposedly secured military zones without effective prevention or immediate response,” he said.

The party further claims that repeated vandalism and theft at the Swartkop Air Force base have destroyed substations and electricity infrastructure, forcing parts of the military operation to rely heavily on diesel-powered generators.

In a parliamentary reply cited by the DA, the minister reportedly confirmed that the Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing Central in Swartkop, Centurion, currently has no Eskom electricity supply and depends on 11 mobile generators to remain operational.

The generators consume between 12 000 and 16 900 litres of diesel at a cost of about R335 000 monthly.

“Taxpayers are now funding diesel because the state cannot protect its own military infrastructure,” Hattingh said.

The DA believes the incidents may involve organised criminal syndicates operating with possible assistance from insiders, contractors, or workers with access to the facilities.

“There are also serious concerns that this is not random theft, but organised criminal activity involving possible insider collaboration by workers and contractors,” Hattingh said.

The party said the repeated incidents across multiple military facilities point to deeper systemic failures within the SANDF, including deteriorating infrastructure, weakened perimeter security, and an absence of visible consequences for those responsible.

“Across the SANDF, the same pattern is clear: collapsing perimeter security, failing infrastructure, internal compromise, and no visible accountability,” Hattingh said.

The DA has also reminded the Minister of Defence of her obligations under the Defence Act of 2002, which requires Parliament to be informed of major security breaches through the Joint Standing Committee on Defence.

The party warned that failure to report such incidents properly would amount to a violation of a binding legal responsibility.

Hattingh said South Africans should be deeply concerned about the broader implications of the ongoing breaches at military facilities.

“A defence force that cannot secure its own bases cannot credibly secure the republic,” he said.

He added that the country could not afford to allow military infrastructure and strategic assets to deteriorate further while criminal syndicates continue to exploit weaknesses inside defence facilities.

“The DA will continue to demand accountability until security, discipline and command responsibility are restored,” he said.

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