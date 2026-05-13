Search continues for man, missing for almost two months

The Mamelodi East police continue the search for Magome Sipho Mamogobo, who was last seen on March 27.

Police spokesperson, Constable Penelope Khulong said that the investigations continue.

Mamogobo is said to have a mental condition. The 40-year-old from Alaska in Mamelodi East was reported missing by his neighbour.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, khaki pants, black Converse sneakers, and a black wrist watch.

Khulong said the neighbour alleges that on the afternoon of March 27, he was with the Mamogobo at her house with two other neighbours.

“The [neighbour] later left and went to his place of residence and came back the next day, but could not find him,” said Khulong.

He then enquired with the two other neighbours about his whereabouts, but they indicated that they had not seen him.

Mamogobo’s neighbours looked for him but could not find him.

Police said there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is requested to call Mamelodi East SAPS on 012 815 7079 or on Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

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