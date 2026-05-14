Garstkloof landfill rehabilitation plans still underway

The Tshwane metro said plans to rehabilitate and redevelop the Garstkloof landfill site and adjacent Erf 595 are still underway, despite mounting frustration from residents who claim little visible intervention has taken place at the decommissioned landfill site.

The site, situated near Elardus Park in Pretoria east, has been at the centre of ongoing complaints from residents and members of the LS4 CPF, who allege that illegal squatting, waste dumping, and criminal activity continue to affect surrounding communities.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro had initiated an expression-of-interest process aimed at finding a permanent solution for proper management and future redevelopment of the site.

“The issuing of the expression of interest was aimed at finding a permanent solution for proper management of the landfill site. “The process to appoint an eligible investor as per the expression of interest is underway. Due to the processes that need to be followed, there might not be any immediate tangible progress,” said Mashigo.

According to Mashigo, rehabilitation work at the landfill site has already been completed to a certain extent.

He explained that the landfill has been rehabilitated which includes covering, capping and revegetation.

“What is outstanding is for the city to obtain a closure permit and to implement the proposed end-use plan,” he said.

Residents, however, say the conditions on the ground continue to raise concerns about public safety, environmental degradation and illegal occupation.

Mashigo said the metro has security measures in place at the landfill site to discourage illegal dumping and safeguard the facility.

“The landfill site has day and night security to safeguard the facility and discourage illegal dumping. All other criminal activities taking place around the facility are being monitored through the SAPS, CPFs, and the TMPD,” he said.

Mashigo also confirmed that a petition signed by more than 3 000 residents was formally received earlier this year.

He said in the response, the metro outlined a plan of action to address issues raised.

The comments follow months of growing frustration among residents in Elardus Park and surrounding eastern Pretoria suburbs, who claim repeated appeals to the metro have yielded little visible progress.

LS4 CPF executive member Shawn Fouché previously said the community had repeatedly raised concerns over criminal activity and illegal occupation linked to the landfill site and neighbouring municipal land.

According to Fouché, residents remain deeply concerned about escalating health and safety risks in the area.

“Illegal squatting on city-owned land has led to increased criminal activities and unchecked waste dumping, severely affecting our quality of life,” she said.

She alleged that parts of Erf 595, including former school grounds, are being used as an informal recycling area while vagrants continue occupying sections of the landfill site and surrounding land.

Fouché also warned that the landfill site was not suitable for human habitation and claimed conditions there posed serious environmental and sanitation concerns for both occupants and nearby communities.

She further raised concerns about the impact illegal dumping and waste accumulation may have on the environment and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Fouché urged residents to rather support registered shelters, outreach programmes and rehabilitation organisations instead of giving money, food, or goods directly to homeless individuals occupying the landfill site.

“Providing handouts on the streets often unintentionally enables vulnerable individuals to remain in unsafe and dangerous environments, including illegal squatter areas and the Garstkloof landfill site,” she said.

She alleged that criminal elements were exploiting vulnerable homeless individuals and that the area had increasingly become associated with theft, illegal dumping, and other criminal activity.

Fouché said the community remained committed to holding the municipality accountable until visible intervention takes place.

“Our community deserves better. We demand urgent action from the City of Tshwane,” she said.

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